Aging in place is all the rage.
That means staying in your home as you get older, and creating an environment that’s handicap-accessible with less or zero stairs. It also means building rooms or structures, such as mother-in-law apartments, either for kids who are staying at home longer, or aging parents.
One source for ideas: a home show. “I don’t believe there’s a better way to see products and comparison shop than a home show,” said Jim Fricke, executive director of Colorado Garden Foundation, the nonprofit that puts on the Colorado Home Show. The event begins Friday and runs through the weekend at Colorado Convention Center in Denver.
More than 250 exhibitors in home renovation, remodeling and sustainable living will be on hand throughout the weekend. Designers from the American Society of Interior Designers will offer information on trends with themed vignettes and theater sessions, included in the cost of admission.
Also trending? Staying in your home versus selling it. The market is bonkers for sellers, but if you sell, you might need to buy, and with skyrocketing home prices, more homeowners are opting to stay put and fix their current home.
“If you’re looking for windows or a bathroom or kitchen remodel,” said Fricke, “you can talk to several different companies and touch and feel their products in one location, without having to drive around and visit showrooms.”
About 7,500 people attend the three-day show. The event, along with the foundation’s nine-day Colorado Garden and Home Show in February, allows the organization to give more than $700,000 in horticulture grants and scholarships every year to groups and students around Colorado, including Pikes Peak Library District and Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.
Contact the writer: 636-0270