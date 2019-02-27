On Wednesday the James Beard Foundation announced the semifinalists for the 2019 James Beard Awards and eight Colorado restaurants and chefs managed to cut the mustard.
The James Beard Award is one of the highest honors in the culinary community. Dubbed the "Oscars of the food world" by Time magazine, judges for the awards are experts in a wide range of fields. James Beard Awards are given for a number of categories that recognize the best restaurants, bakers, bar programs, chefs, restaurant designs and food journalism in the United States.
Previous James Beard Award winners include such notable chefs as Bobby Flay, Emeril Lagasse and Tom Colicchio. In 2018, Colorado had one chef who won a James Beard Award. That honor went to Alex Seidel of Mercantile Dining & Provision in Denver.
Final James Beard nominees will be announced on Mar. 27. The 2019 James Beard Awards Gala, where winners will be named, will be held on May 6.
Here are the eight Colorado 2019 James Beard Award semifinalists:
Best New Restaurant - Q House, Denver
Best Chef, Southwest - Caroline Glover, Annette, Aurora; Kelly Whitaker, The Wolf’s Tailor, Denver
Outstanding Baker - Andy Clark, Moxie Bread, Louisville
Outstanding Pastry Chef - Jeb Breakell, The Wolf’s Tailor, Denver
Outstanding Service - Frasca Food and Wine, Boulder
Outstanding Wine Service - Element 47 at the Little Nell, Aspen
Outstanding Wine, Spirits or Beer Producer - Todd Leopold and Scott Leopold, Leopold Bros., Denver