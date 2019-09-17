Escaping to Santa Fe for a few days of indulging in red and green chiles has become my Labor Day tradition. So has taking a Saturday morning class at the Santa Fe School of Cooking.
For the past four years, the demonstration class has been taught by Michelle Chavez. This year’s “Traditional New Mexican 1” was jampacked with chile information and cooking tips, and culminated in a delicious lunch. The entrees included chicken enchiladas with green chile sauce.
“Fresh green chiles are like fresh grapes,” Chavez said. “As the chiles ripen, they turn red, and they are dried in the sun and become like raisins. They get sweeter and deeper in flavor.”
A food historian, Chavez fills her class with interesting culinary facts. “All chiles originated in Mexico,” she said. “The long green, or Hatch, chile is a hybrid of chiles from Mexico. It’s a milder flavored pod. The jalapeño is just hot. The serrano, jalapeño’s evil sister, is hotter but with a great flavor.”
Green chiles have nutritional benefits, too. One pod has “as much vitamin C as 10 oranges.”
When it comes to heat level of chiles, she has some observations.
“For milder flavored chiles, look for ones that are straight and fat,” she said. “They have had more water to help the meat of the pod fill out. There will be fewer seeds, which equates to less heat.”
Chiles give you another physical clue as to their heat.
“Chiles that have their ends curled up will probably be hotter,” Chavez said. “They’ve been under stress.”
How chiles are roasted plays a part in their heat level too. Chavez is not a fan of big roasting operations you see this time of year in parking lots or at farmers markets. She says water should not be used on roasted green chiles.
“When you get chiles from a chile roaster, they spray water over them, washing away the flavor,” she said. “And the chiles get overcooked. The chile walls collapse, releasing the capsaicin, which is the heat of the chile, spreading it throughout the meat of the chile.”
She roasts chiles on a special roasting grate created for the Santa Fe Cooking School, available for sale at the school’s website, santafeschoolofcooking.com. The 10-inch, dome-shaped, durable, cast-iron mesh has wooden handles and fits over a gas or electric burner. The non-smoke, dry-roasting stove top grill is also perfect for sweet peppers, tomatoes, tomatillos, garlic, onions and other fresh vegetables.
If you’re planning on roasting your own chiles, Chavez suggests picking the peppers in the morning. Then add them straight to the flame on a gas stove.
“You don’t want to cook the chile meat,” Chavez said. “Just blister the skin. Once you get the char you want, put the chiles into a bowl and cover tightly with plastic wrap. The plastic will puff up and then sink down. Then you know they have finished steaming and the skin has loosened. You’ll never get all the skin pulled off — get used to it. That adds flavor.”
To remove the charred skin, don’t run the chiles under water. Rub off the char and tear off the stem end. Then squeeze out the seeds.
Here’s her green chile sauce recipe. Since she’s from New Mexico, she uses Hatch green chiles, but our Pueblo chiles produce excellent results too.