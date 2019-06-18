A 10-year-old Colorado girl will have quite the answer when classmates ask her what she did over the summer.
Selah Schneiter is the youngest person in history to climb the 3,000 feet "Nose route" on Yosemite's El Capitan. Schneiter just might be the best 10-year old rock climber in the world now.
"Overall there wasn't necessarily a hard part because in every part there was something that was easy and something that was hard and something that was in the middle," said Schneiter, who is from Glenwood Springs.
Her dad Mike and his friend Mark were there pitch by pitch, every step of the way, helping to complete the record-setting push in just five days on June 12.