HOW TO PRESERVE ASPEN LEAVES HOW TO PRESERVE ASPEN LEAVES 1. Gather leaves on a sunny day, after the dew has dried. Choose leaves with no blemishes. 2. Press your leaves shortly after gathering, before they dry out. 3. Place leaves between two layers of paper towels and then press them between two large books. Repeat this, depending on the number of leaves you have gathered. 4. Stack the books with the leaves pressed between. 5. After two days, change the paper towels and restack the books, allowing the leaves to press another five to eight days. 6. Mount the dried leaves in a photo album or between acetate or cellophane sheets.

FALL PHOTO TIPS FALL PHOTO TIPS • Use the light at sunrise and sunset to backlight the trees and help you catch sunlight glittering on the leaves. • Use blue sky with some white or gray clouds for contrast. • Use a tripod. Be patient. • Try close-ups of leaves and bark.

DID YOU KNOW? Aspens make up about 20 percent of Colorado’s forests and usually are found between 6,900 feet and 10,500 feet in elevation.