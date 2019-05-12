CHEROKEE RANCH & CASTLE FOUNDATION
6113 N. Daniels Park Road, Sedalia, 303-688-5555, cherokeeranch.org.
About 50 miles north of Colorado Springs on U.S. 85, Cherokee Ranch & Castle is impossible to miss. The replica of a 1450s Scottish-style castle is one of Colorado's gems. A wide variety of programs are offered, including afternoon teas and lunch on the terrace. The teas include scones with clotted cream and jam, finger sandwiches and pastries, followed by an hour-long castle tour. Lunch brings a gourmet buffet, also followed by a tour. Open by reservations or appointment only.
While you’re in Sedalia, check out downtown's antique shops and the historic Sedalia Museum. For a quick burger, head to Bud’s Cafe and Bar, or for a more classic sit-down meal, try Gabriel’s Restaurant and Tuscan Bar.
BOULDER DUSHANBE TEAHOUSE
1770 13th St., Boulder, 303-442-4993, boulderteahouse.com
A Colorado treasure, the Dushanbe (doo-shan-bay) Teahouse is nestled alongside Boulder Creek in Central Park. The restaurant is one of Boulder’s local favorite for great food, tea and atmosphere. The Dushanbe is an authentic Persian teahouse — the only one in the Western Hemisphere. It celebrates the establishment of sister city ties between Boulder and Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. It’s an artistic wonder where you can enjoy international cuisine for breakfast, lunch, dinner and weekend brunch. Traditional afternoon tea features more than 80 premium teas.
Plan your visit to coincide with the Boulder County Farmers Markets in Central Park (13th Street and Canyon Boulevard) from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Visit bcfm.org.
BOSQ
312 S. Mill St., 970-710-7299, Aspen, bosqaspen.com
Aspen is rife with places to eat, with more than 70 restaurants and bars in the 30-square-block downtown. At Bosq, with owner and chef C. Barclay Dodge doing the cooking, you will find a memorable meal worth every penny. Much of the produce is locally grown, and the wine list runs deep, with bottles starting at $44. Even with a spacious patio, the place fills quickly. Reservations are a must.
A couple of other places to put on your must-see list in Aspen: the Meat & Cheese Farm Shop, 319 E. Hopkins Ave., 970-710-7120, meatcheese.avalancheaspen.com and SO Café on the top floor of the Aspen Art Museum, 637 E. Hyman Ave., 970-925-8050, aspenartmuseum.org/visit/aam-café.
THE SOURCE HOTEL + MARKET HALL
3350 Brighton Blvd., 720-443-1135, thesourcehotel.com
Denver’s original food hall, which started as a renovated 19th-century foundry, opened in 2013. You get wellness shots by day and classy cocktails by night at Isabel cocktail lounge, eclectic American at Acorn, coffee at Caffe Figurati or craft beers at Crooked Stave Brewing. The Source Hotel opened next door, featuring Alon Shaya’s modern Israeli cuisine at Safta, wood-fired food at Smok, the Woods bar and restaurant on the rooftop, and a New Belgium Brewery outpost.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN FOOD TOURS
If you’d like to explore Colorado Springs’ downtown eateries and bars, this is your ticket to get the job done.
• The Pikes Peak Progressive Dinner: A four-course meal with an optional wine or craft beer pairing. Cost $84.99; 6 to 8:30 p.m. Tuesdays.
• The Springs Signature Cocktail Tour: Stops at four cocktail lounges. Cost $68.99; 4 to 6:30 p.m. Fridays.
• The Original Colorado Springs Food Tour: Stops at five restaurants. Cost $58.99; 2 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.