The song followed her. The theme from the 1950s TV show.
“Wyatt Earp, Wyatt Earp, brave, courageous and bold ...”
Growing up in Southern California, her classmates would sing it to her. Later, when applying to be in the police reserves, officers sang it.
For the great-great grandniece of the Old West’s storied lawman, it came with the territory.
“Even my teachers would make fun,” says Jennifer Earp Adamson from her home in Salida, the Colorado town along the Arkansas River. “Instead of making a big deal out of it, I figured I’m gonna find out who this Wyatt Earp guy is.”
A lifetime of researching, recording and visiting places that made the man legend — including Arizona’s O.K. Corral, the scene of the 1881 shootout depicted in the movie “Tombstone” — has resulted in a book written by Adamson.
It’s called “Bring on the Earps: Living in the Shadow of Wyatt Earp.” Rather than rehash history widely chronicled, Adamson, 63, takes the opportunity to tell of people descended from the character of mythical proportions, who died in 1929 in Los Angeles.
Adamson tells of life with the Earp name. The odd burden was most heavy for her late father, Wyatt Edward Earp. There are stories of ordering pizza and being dismissed as a prank caller, of a wide-eyed gas station attendant staring at the name on the credit card.
Along with her father, Adamson’s uncle figures prominently in the book. His name was Walter Earp. Perhaps no one in Adamson’s immediate family so justly carried on the legacy.
Uncle Red, as she called him, hunted bad guys with the Las Vegas Police Department. In 1957, he was awarded a pistol matching the one used by the frontier marshal — “in recognition of your sincere desire to render public service through law enforcement comparable with that of your famous ancestor,” Colt’s vice president wrote.
Throughout her childhood, Adamson recalls herself, parents and siblings flashing the Earp attitude.
She writes of returning home from dinner with her parents one night to find “scary punks” in the driveway, “blocking us from our place.” Her dad wielded a tire iron, her mom the left-over cake sheet, and “us Earp kids were ready to rumble,” reads the account. “We had our fists up and ready, and those punks ran off.”
The family has flashed other traits. Like Wyatt Earp, the third generation of men were in and out of marriages. Adamson thinks the gambling man’s hard-living seeped into her bones. In January, she’s celebrating 15 years sober.
“You’ll be at a bar, back in those days, and you’re like, ‘Give me a shot of whiskey, that’s the way Wyatt Earp would do it,’” she says. “Yeah, I think that ancestry does play a big part.”
She moved to Salida in 2012 to be closer to her daughter, Meghan, who lives up the road in Leadville. That her daughter would settle in a town so rich with Wild West history is yet another “Earp coincidence,” as Adamson puts it.
In another, early on, she learned she went to grade school with descendants of the Clantons, rivals from the O.K. Corral gunfight. In another, she found herself drawn to a potbelly stove in an antique shop. The shop owner said it came out of Wyatt Earp’s old house.
And in another, in 2016, Adamson found a receipt while picking up trash along the Arkansas River. It was from a gas station in Dodge City, Kan., where Wyatt Earp previously policed. The receipt’s address: “1108 W. Wyatt Earp.”
Adamson says that inspired her to finish her book. But the story of Wyatt Earp must go on, she says, carried by the next family generation, including her daughter.
Meghan, too, has known “Earp coincidences.” According to the book, she turned on the radio one day, and there went the song:
“Wyatt Earp, Wyatt Earp, brave, courageous and bold, long live his fame, and long live his glory, and long may his story be told.”