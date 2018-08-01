Adventure is calling — and its entrance fees are waived for everyone this Monday.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife celebrates Colorado Day each year by offering free admission to all 41 state parks on the first Monday of August.
This decades-long tradition saves visitors the $7 to $9 entrance. It does not, however, eliminate camping or reservation fees.
Active-duty military and veterans have an extended opportunity to visit the parks for free. By showing military identification, they get free entrance for all of August.
The military program is unrelated to Colorado Day and is supported by general fund tax dollars.
“We’re very thankful to the Legislature for giving us the opportunity to not only celebrate active-duty and veteran military members, but to recognize that their families make a huge sacrifice as well,” said Rebecca Ferrell, spokeswoman for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
Ferrell said she hopes all Coloradans take advantage of the opportunity.
“For us, it really is a way for us to give back to the folks who do visit our parks each year. We have a lot of people who will come to parks over and over again,” she said. “Whether they are normally park visitors or whether it will be their first time, it gives them a free opportunity to come check us out.”
Ferrell said she hikes Golden Gate Canyon and Staunton state parks and is grateful to have seen a lot of wildlife. But trails likely will be a bit busier Monday, as park visitation increases, she said.
“We’re celebrating the commemoration of the state’s anniversary,” she said. “So we’re excited to be able to offer something on behalf of the state.”