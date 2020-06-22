Confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Colorado reached 30,539 on Sunday, according to data released daily by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state went up 190 from the day before and includes 2,101 in El Paso County.
Overall in Colorado, 5,327 have been hospitalized and 280,033 people have been tested. The state has reported 1,647 deaths among cases, including 116 in El Paso County (unchanged from the previous day). There are 1,429 deaths directly attributed to coronavirus (unchanged from the previous day).
