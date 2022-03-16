Add the pan back to the stove with the heat off and mash the mixture while adding the warm cream and butter mixture. Combine well. Do not overwork. Season with salt and pepper and a pinch of mace. Transfer to a bowl and top with the sliced green onions and reserved crispy bacon.

Add the cabbage, potatoes, and apples. Cover with water and bring to a boil. Boil until the potatoes and cabbage are cooked, about 15 minutes. When everything is cooked, drain the water well.

In a large Dutch oven, add the diced bacon and cook over medium-low heat until the bacon has rendered and is crispy. Remove the bacon and reserve. Add the onion and garlic to the pan and sauté until fragrant and cooked. Season with salt and pepper.

Transylvanian-Style Cabbage Rolls

Yield: 10 servings

1 large head cabbage

3 cans sauerkraut juice

¼ cup rice

2 onions, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 ¼ pound ground pork or beef (or a mix of both)

Salt and pepper to taste

¼ teaspoon dried marjoram

2 teaspoons paprika, divided

1 egg

3 pounds fresh sauerkraut

2-3 slices bacon, diced

4 tablespoons buttermilk

½ cup sour cream

1 tablespoon flour

Procedure:

Two days to 24 hours before serving: Wash and core the cabbage. Steam the head of cabbage over boiling water. When cool enough to handle, peel the leaves off the head and place in a bowl. Stop when you get to the tough inner leaves. Pour the sauerkraut juice over the cabbage leaves and let sit at room temperature to sour.

Parboil the rice in salted water for 10 minutes. Rinse under cold water and set aside.

In a large Dutch oven, render the bacon until crispy. Remove and set aside. Add onions and garlic and sauté until translucent. Turn off heat and let cool slightly.

In a large bowl, mix meat, salt, pepper, marjoram and ½ teaspoon paprika. Add egg, cooled rice and onion mixture.

Drain the leaves, saving the sauerkraut juice for later use.

To make cabbage rolls: placing a leaf in front of you with the stem facing you (tear large leaves into two if necessary). Place meat mixture into roll, fold sides in, then roll the stem away from you, making a tight, closed roll. Place seam side up on a baking sheet or on a platter. Repeat until all leaves are used.

When rolls are done, drain and rinse the sauerkraut. Get as dry as you can.

Reheat the remaining onion mixture and sprinkle with 1½ teaspoons paprika. Cook until warmed and add ½ cup water. Add the sauerkraut and bacon, mixing well.

Bury the cabbage rolls, seam side down, in the sauerkraut. Add ½ water and ½ reserved sauerkraut juice until covered halfway.

Simmer with lid on for 20-30 minutes, or until cooked through, adding more liquid if necessary.

When finished cooking, remove cabbage rolls and set to the side. Make sure pan if off heat.

In a small bowl, whisk buttermilk, sour cream and flour together. Stir into sauerkraut mixture.

Bring back to simmer until slightly thickened. Add cabbage rolls back to pot, heat and serve.

Source: Gather Food Studio & Spice Shop