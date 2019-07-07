Think you had a wild Fourth of July? You might have but it probably doesn't rival the hi-jinx of a car stealing bear in Boulder County.
According to a post on the Boulder County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, a bear opened the driver's side door of an unlocked vehicle on the night of July 4 and hopped inside.
The door closed behind the bear and while trying to escape, it must have accidentally shifted the car into neutral. The vehicle rolled backwards out of the driveway it was parked in and down a hill.
The car rolled 100 ft., hit a tree and stopped. The crash popped a door open and the car thief fled.
While no one was harmed, the Boulder County Sheriff's Office hopes this incident is a reminder to keep your vehicle doors locked.