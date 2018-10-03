Apple trees start rewarding orchard owners with a bounty of ripe fruit right around Johnny Chapman’s (aka Johnny Appleseed’s) birthday, Sept. 26.
Coincidence? Maybe so. But what better time to think about that old-fashioned dish of applesauce in new ways? Applesauce is one of the easiest ways to preserve apples for enjoyment through the year. Or cook applesauce a bit longer to get its more sophisticated sister, apple butter.
Either way, applesauce and apple butter get their healthy status from a high concentration of pectin and its ability to help remove waste from the body. Simultaneously, it promotes the growth of probiotics and aids in digestion. And applesauce is a great substitute for butter or oil when baking cakes, breads and muffins, which cuts calories.
Basic cinnamon-flavored applesauce also can be taken down a savory path. The sweet apple mash is dandy with pork to cut the richness of fat. And mixing in some beets and a dash of horseradish to team with roast beef and prime rib turned out to be an epiphany. It’s also a hit dolloped on potato latkes, something Jewish cooks long have known.
But before any pairing can happen, the applesauce needs to be created. To do this, we turned to Andrea Geary’s “Applesauce for Everyone” article and recipe in Cook’s Illustrated.
Apple choice
Almost any apple will work to make applesauce, but Geary’s favorite is McIntosh.
“It’s a good middle-of-the-road variety, neither too tart nor too sweet, neither too firm nor too tender,” she says. “Crisp, denser apples take longer to break down, and green or yellow apples make a beige sauce.”
To peel or not to peel
Through trial and error, cooking apples peeled and unpeeled, Geary got the perfect applesauce texture and flavor by peeling the apples and cooking them separately from the peels.
“I put the skins and cores in a separate saucepan with a cup of water,” she said. “As the skins and cores cooked, I mashed them. When the apples (cooking separately) were tender, I strained the mashed mixture into the cooked apples. It had the hallmarks of a great applesauce: rosy color, pleasantly chunky texture and true, clear apple flavor.”
Here’s her basic applesauce recipe using McIntosh apples, but Jonagold and Pink Lady give good results too. Red or Golden Delicious are not good choices for applesauce because they are too sweet, and the fruit doesn’t break down to make a smooth mixture. Her savory sauce has grated beets and a dash of horseradish, while the adult dessert version is spiked with rum. It’s delicious served warm on ice cream. All the recipes can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week. There’s a recipe for apple butter, too, with its more intense flavor to spread on hot biscuits, for which Juniper Valley Ranch has become famous.
