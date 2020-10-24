One Book Colorado will give a copy of “The Little Red Fort” in English or Spanish to all of the state’s 4-year-olds through Sunday at local libraries. Read about a creative little girl. — Linda Navarro, The Gazette
Colorado 4-year-olds get a new book, "The Little Red Fort"
Linda Navarro
Journalist
Around Town columnist, nonprofit event coverage Entertainment writer
