COVID-19. Lost work, wages and businesses. Lockdowns that caused too much separation from some people and too much contact with others. Anxiety, stress and depression. Substance abuse. Domestic violence. Difficulties eating and sleeping. Thoughts of suicide.
America’s lost pandemic year damaged many people’s mental health, leading to an increased workload for hundreds of local counselors, coaches and therapists, many of whom utilize religion and spirituality in their work.
“The world is really struggling, and we’re trying to help,” says Racquel Garcia, whose Larkspur-based coaching and wellness business, HardBeauty, has seen a dramatic increase in the number of people it helps address problems with drugs, alcohol and domestic disputes.
The name HardBeauty, which came to Garcia in her sleep, summarizes her life philosophy of struggle, healing and transformation.
“Life is hard,” she says. “I don’t like to pretend it’s not. But even the worst parts of my story have been made into something beautiful.”
Garcia’s approach evolved from her struggles with drugs and alcohol, nagging self-doubts, racism, back and brain surgeries, and the deaths of close friends.
Born to a Black father and French mother in Pueblo, she grew up in Aurora.
She was the class president and all-state soccer player at Eaglecrest High School in Centennial.
Her future looked bright before the darkness took over.
“In December 1993, when I was 16 years old, my two friends were among the four people murdered in the Chuck E. Cheese restaurant shooting,” she says. “My life drastically changed after that.”
Then a knee injury interrupted her soccer dreams.
“I had no other identity and, when that was gone, I got lost,” she says.
As part of her and her husband’s recovery from alcoholism, Garcia became intimately acquainted with her Higher Power, the spiritual source Alcoholics Anonymous urges its participants to invoke.
“I found God in the basement of a church through AA,” she says. “My God is in the church basement where people struggle openly, not in the sanctuary.”
Garcia says her husband was supernaturally delivered of his alcoholism at a Christian marriage retreat in Estes Park sponsored by the Colorado Springs-based ministry Mountain Top Marriages.
“God used miracles to save him and save our family,” she says. “That miracle made my unbelieving husband into a believer.”
Even when her life was a mess, people turned to Garcia for guidance.
Now that she’s been clean for a decade and earned a certification in substance abuse counseling, she has more to offer.
Garcia is not a professing Christian, but she models her coaching sessions on Jesus’ talk with the Samaritan woman at the well, found in John’s Gospel.
“She was exposed, but she did not flee,” Garcia says of the Samaritan woman.
“I call my work ‘sitting with people at their well’ because God has given me the ability to hear people as they reveal themselves, but they do not flee.”
Since the pandemic started, she has added more than a dozen coaches to HardBeauty, which also has received grants from Signal Behavioral Health to help treat the growing number of Coloradans struggling with substance abuse issues.
HardBeauty also organizes free community events online at hardbeauty.life.