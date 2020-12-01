An annual celebration of climbing cinema with roots in Colorado is going virtual this pandemic year.
For any disappointment that may bring, fans will be glad to know the sport's biggest star will be coming to their living rooms.
REEL ROCK is rolling out four films for one weekend starting Dec. 11. And hosting the special event of gear giveaways and Q&As will be Alex Honnold of "Free Solo" acclaim.
Since its founding in 2005 by a pair of Colorado College alums, REEL ROCK has grown into one of the largest traveling film festivals of its kind, counting 500 stops in 40 countries.
This year's lineup of short documentaries includes "Action Directe," chronicling French dynamo Melissa Le Neve's mission to climb the world's most infamous sport route. "Black Ice" features Conrad Anker ascending the frozen wilds of Montana. Another, "Deep Roots," follows Lonnie Kauk living up to his father's legend in Yosemite.
Tickets $20 at reelrocktour.com.