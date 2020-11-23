Classic Happy Trails: Templeton Trail, Palmer Park
Colorado Springs founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer would be proud of his namesake preserve — a rugged paradise of colorful bluffs and thick forests, feeling far removed from the city but located near the heart of it.
By our estimate, there’s no greater tour of Palmer Park than Templeton Trail. We’re adding it to our “classic” catalog of this series spotlighting the region’s great escapes.
We’ll do our best with directions, but anyone familiar with Palmer Park knows how the trail system goes: It can be confusing. The paths come together, ensuring one is never truly lost. That lost sensation is just a trick of wilderness.
At the Yucca Flats parking lot, you’re already spoiled with an amazing view of Pikes Peak. On this trip, we started on the wide path on the north side of the lot and turned right for Templeton.
It’s marked with double black diamonds — a fair warning for mountain bikers. Pinon and juniper soon clears for a jumble of rock outcrops and hoodoos. There’s an upper and lower trail that each converge before the tall woods.
Stay straight at the next four-way and straight again at the next split. Templeton follows a ridge overlooking a buffet of vistas: MountHerman to the north, Cheyenne Mountain to the south, Mount Rosa and Garden of the Gods in between. On a clear day from some vantage points, the Spanish Peaks are spotted far south.
The trail continues beside massive rock walls and upward over more rocks. Our tracker read 2.3 miles when we came to a post pointing left for Templeton. We veered right at the next post and stayed straight at the next. Hopefully you’ll find the markers on your visit, but they tend to be ripped out.
Near 3 1/2 miles at a “T,” we hung left, following the trail back to the parking lot.
Trip log: 4.26 miles round trip (loop), 348 feet elevation gain
Difficulty: Easy-moderate on foot, technical for bike
Getting there: At park entrance on Maizeland Road, stay left at the “Y” for Lazy Land and follow to Yucca Flats parking lot.
FYI: Park open 5 a.m.-9 p.m. Hiking, biking, horseback riding. Dogs on leash. Trails icy in winter; use traction.
SETH BOSTER, THE GAZETTE