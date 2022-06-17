Let's go! Whether you’re looking for a way to navigate the city this summer or an alternative way to get to work on June 22’s Bike to Work Day, electric scooters might be the answer.

This is the first summer Colorado Springs will have e-scooters available to rent after they were locally launched in October 2021.

Last year, the city introduced 600 e-scooters as part of a one-year trial, with Veo and Lime each stationing 300 scooters in some of the Springs’ busier hubs, including Old Colorado City and the downtown area.

Since then, there have been around 80,000 e-scooter trips in Colorado Springs, with usage peaking on weekends and in early afternoons, according to Todd Frisbie, city traffic engineer.

The city is optimistic about the pilot program. “We’ve been pleased with how it’s gone so far and that the scooter companies have worked well with the city,” Frisbie said.

Both Veo and Lime have recently made requests for additional stations, which the city is in the process of reviewing. Frisbie said the companies would likely add more scooters to fill the new stations, if approved, and each company is permitted up to 600 scooters each, double the current fleet.

There have been discussions about adding stations to a new area in southeast Colorado Springs, but nothing has been made official, according to Frisbie.

Frisbie said Veo and Lime were picked last year as the city's scooter companies after a “robust” selection process, and they are not pursuing others at this time.

E-scooters are mostly used in the Cascade corridor between Colorado College and Cimarron Street, and the Colorado Avenue corridor from the South Seventh Street to 31st Street.

While there are docking stations in the downtown core and Old Colorado City, the operating boundaries are more expansive so riders can take scooters around “most of the city.”

Some restricted ride areas include the Colorado College and UCCS campuses, and sidewalks with heavy pedestrian traffic.

A law passed in April mandates e-scooter riders must adhere to the “Safety Stop” by yielding at stop signs and only proceeding through red lights after stopping and yielding to pedestrians and immediate oncoming traffic.

Helmets are not required, but encouraged for e-scooter riders.

Frisbie said the city has received complaints from the public about the e-scooters, mainly related to parking. “At the beginning of the program when the program was new there were more complains but they have tapered off over time,” he said.

In the downtown core, there are forced parking zones where scooters must be parked to leave room on sidewalks for pedestrian traffic.

The forced parking zones are somewhat unique to Colorado Springs, according to Frisbee. It helps to prevent disorganized scooter parking, which was seen when e-scooters were first introduced in Denver without warning or regulations in 2018.

"Scooter companies have worked well with us in addressing parking issues as they come up," Frisbie said. The companies are notified about parking violations and have two hours to resolve them.

"The program is going well from our perspective," Frisbie said.