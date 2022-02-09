Super Bowl Sunday will be a big day for the Cincinnati Bengals, so how about bringing your best chili to the food table in their honor? The city’s iconic stew stands out from other regional chilis by being so many things at once. It’s chili. It’s hot dog sauce. It’s pasta sauce. And it’s customizable.

“Outside of the state of Texas, Cincinnati, Ohio is the most chili-crazed city in the United States,” according to whatscookinginamerica.net. “Cincinnati prides itself on being a true chili capital, with more than 180 chili parlors.”

Locals prepare their chili without browning the meat and then doll it up with an unusual blend of spices that includes cinnamon, chocolate or cocoa, allspice and Worcestershire sauce. It can be served in a bowl like regular chili or on a hot dog, which is called a coney. Or it can be served over spaghetti one of four ways, an idea that originated with the Greek family who came up with the dish.

“Macedonian immigrant Tom Kiradjieff created Cincinnati chili in 1922,” whatscookinginamerica continues. “With his brother, John, Kiradjieff opened a small Greek restaurant called the Empress. The restaurant did poorly, however, until Kiradjieff started offering a chili made with Middle Eastern spices, which could be served in a variety of ways. He called it his ‘spaghetti chili.’”

The “ways” the chili can be served over spaghetti are:

• 2-Way: over spaghetti

• 3-Way: over spaghetti with finely shredded cheddar cheese

• 4-Way: over spaghetti with diced onions and finely shredded cheddar cheese

• 5-Way: over spaghetti with warmed canned red kidney beans, diced onions and finely shredded cheddar cheese

Stephanie Smith, who moved to Colorado Springs from a Cleveland suburb, has seen a another way to enjoy the comfort food.

“On a Guy Fieri show, maybe ‘DDD,’” she said. “He filmed an episode at a place in Cincy that made him a 6-way chili with deep-fried jalapeños added to the topping.”

She also noted some football fans turned to the chili comfort food to vent their joy over the playoff victory.

“I saw a headline recently that said a Cleveland man went to Cincinnati and chugged a can of Cincinnati chili to say thanks for the team defeating the Steelers,” she said with a laugh.

Skyline Chili is another famous place to enjoy Cincinnati chili. It too was begun by a Greek family in the 1940s and stands out from other local chilis with its “secret family recipe” as well as cheese coneys.

Its coney is a beef hot dog placed in a steamed bun and topped with the chili, diced onions and finely shredded cheese. You can add a squirt of yellow mustard on the chili before adding the other toppings for a tasty treat.

And even though there’s a lot going on in a bowl of Cincinnati chili, oyster crackers are a popular side to crush into the mix.

So on game day, set up a chili bar and let everyone have their way with the toppings. And go Bengals!

