If it’s summer, it’s Vacation Bible School season, as hundreds of volunteers at dozens of churches in Colorado Springs open the doors to thousands of children for weeklong gatherings created to combine fun activities and scripture lessons.
This year’s season — the first for most churches since COVID-19 canceled many programs the past two years — began the week of June 6 at Woodmen Valley Chapel and Vanguard Church, and continues through July at First Presbyterian, First United Methodist, Calvary Fellowship and Fellowship of the Rockies, among others.
Churches, denominations and independent publishers have mass-produced VBS materials since Standard Publishing produced its first curriculum in 1923. Standard is now part of Springs-based David C Cook, which is offering four VBS packages this year, including “Jesus — The First Action Hero,” which is based on the publisher’s bestselling illustrated Action Bible.
“Make this summer’s VBS ONE TO REMEMBER!” proclaims the Cook website. “Take kids on a journey to imaginative places, adventure with heroes of the Bible or dive deep into the wondrous love of Jesus. Whatever adventure you choose, these programs are sure to leave a lasting impact on the kids in your church and your community!”
First Pres is using a VBS curriculum published by Lifeway, which is owned by the Southern Baptist Convention, for its July 11-15 sessions.
Loveland-based Group Publishing, a leading VBS curriculum publisher, has seen increased orders this year, according to founder and president Thom Schultz, who said group materials will be used in thousands of churches this summer.
“We’re seeing a record number of orders and signs of pent-up demand,” said Schultz, who was serving as a volunteer youth worker in Loveland when his search for quality materials led him to found Group 48 years ago. The private company, which employs 80 people, has published VBS materials for a quarter century.
Like it does every year, Group published three VBS packages in 2022:
Southwestern imagery decorates a program called “Monumental: Celebrating God’s Greatness.”
This year’s addition to Group’s Holy Land Adventure series takes kids to “Jerusalem Marketplace.”
Group also publishes a shorter, weekend-only VBS package for churches that don’t offer it for an entire week.
VBS reaches kids and families
VBS dates to the decades after the Civil War and, in the words of one 19th-century promoter, was designed so that children “be given religious instruction during their idle summers to keep them out of trouble and develop patterns for productive and upright adult living.”
Many programs originally ran for a month or more, but they’ve shrunk over the years. The summer sessions now provide parents with only a brief break.
Many churches see VBS programs as a great opportunity to reach not only kids but their parents.
“Kids go home singing songs and telling parents what they learned, making it a great opportunity for effective outreach,” Shultz says.
“Parents wanting spiritual nourishment for their kids in the summer are also looking for practical ways to occupy their kids. It can be a great option for parents while churches attract families that may not have previous connections with a local church. Churches that do VBS are doing better with kids and adult attendance.”
VBS publishers are coming off two tough years. COVID struck in spring 2020, just as churches were preparing for that year’s VBS season. After churches halted public gatherings, the market for VBS collapsed.
“That was a huge hit for us,” Schultz says. “We tried to salvage what we could” as some churches offered smaller drive-in or backyard options.
This year, publishers face supply chain issues and increased costs. Group’s VBS packages include not only printed curriculum but also toys and other decorative items. And production costs have soared 24%, increases that Schultz says are too large to pass on to churches.