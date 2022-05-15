Say “Baptist church” to the Rev. Dan Schumacher and “plain, boxy white building” would come to mind — until he arrived in Colorado Springs seven years ago to become senior pastor of the historic American First Baptist Church.
The large red brick building opened in 1890 at Kiowa and Weber streets, where late-Victorian and Romanesque Revival architecture boasting dramatic arched windows and doorways, turrets and a 110-foot steeple seems as glorious as any sacred religious artwork.
But the old adage about old buildings often is correct, Schumacher says.
“The blessing is there’s no mortgage,” he says. “The curse is you have so much maintenance, it’s like having a mortgage.”
Making headlines last month was the Air Force Academy’s announcement that the discovery of asbestos will force the Cadet Chapel — Colorado’s most visited man-made tourist attraction and an iconic structure at the campus north of Colorado Springs — to remain closed for massive renovations until early 2027.
That’s more than three years longer than expected for what’s being called the nation’s most complex modernist preservation project, which began in 2019.
Mitigation work will add $60 million to the initial $158 million estimate, officials said.
Three pastors involved in renovations at the downtown churches they lead, First Baptist, First Presbyterian and St. Mary’s Cathedral, weren’t surprised to hear the news.
The churches are among the eight congregations that city founder Gen. William Jackson Palmer granted land to in 1872 to entice them to establish permanent houses of worship in his budding town. First Baptist is the only one of the eight that still occupies the original donated plot.
“The thing about old buildings is you never know what you’re going to find,” Schumacher said, pointing to where hidden doors on rollers are tucked into the walls of his church, which years ago closed off the back half of the 300-seat sanctuary for Sunday school.
Schumacher became a quick study after a refurbishment of First Baptist’s stately stained-glass windows, which had buckled under years of temperature fluctuations and required expert rehabilitation.
The concealed doors will need to be taken into consideration when First Baptist, which has about 115 in-person worshippers, tackles its next project: overhauling the audio and visual system this summer to mark the 150th anniversary of its founding.
“COVID forced us forward,” Schumacher said in acknowledging that the trend of delivering top-notch virtual church services is driving the $100,000 project.
Although the sanctuary was designed to amplify the human voice naturally, video and audio for livestreaming online would benefit from technological modifications to bring the acoustics into the 21st century, the pastor said.
“The sound system has been band-aided together, and we need to move analog to digital, which will improve both the live and online experience,” he said.
Alongside bridging the old and the new, refreshing a church sanctuary also becomes a dance between the physical and the spiritual worlds, local pastors say.
“You’re trying to preserve a certain aesthetic and the things that make us feel theologically grounded while trying to modernize,” Schumacher said.
Ancient intentional design elements at First Baptist — the interior worship space forming the shape of a cross, vaulted ceilings meant to draw attention heavenward and bricklayers placing all but one brick horizontally in the main arched entryway, with the vertical brick conveying the message that only God builds perfect arches — had significance to forebearers that continue to be important today, he said.
But difficulties abound when upgrading older churches. To install new audio, First Baptist leaders are figuring out how to navigate a lift through the unmovable brick entryway to remove and replace a cluster of speakers that hang from the lofty ceiling.
First Presbyterian Church
A block over, First Presbyterian Church, at Bijou and Weber streets, has had similar challenges during its first major refurbishment since April 1959.
Contemporizing the sanctuary has been a combination of honoring the past with an eye to the future, said the Rev. Timothy McConnell, lead pastor.
“Every square inch has its own bit of reverence and sacredness,” he said. “It’s full of the memories of our congregation that have their own value, and we want to honor those memories as we step forward into our next chapter of ministry.”
An old stone Gothic church was razed on the site in 1958, and the present-day building opened in 1959. Several expansions also have been completed.
Work on the sanctuary and narthex began last August, and the improvements debuted on Easter, with crews putting the final touches on now.
The most difficult part was keeping construction at a steady pace while continuing to use the sanctuary for worship services, McConnell said.
Massive scaffolding that rose to the ceiling sat front and center of the altar, while an advanced sound system and new LED lighting went in, and everything got a fresh coat of paint.
“We have eight chandeliers that were putting off 300 degrees of heat,” McConnell said, anticipating energy cost savings from the switchover.
Sanctuary worship lead Jamal Sarikoki, who joined the staff in November, spent many days wearing a hard hat while practicing at the organ.
“Logistical challenges” during services had the 120-member choir split up to perform around the scaffolding, he said.
The adjustments are now a fond memory, Sarikoki said.
The pews, which seat 750, had to be numbered, removed and replaced in order, to fit the curvature of the floor’s seating pattern, after woodworkers transformed the light stain to dark stain, McConnell said. For weeks, parishioners sat on folding chairs during services.
Old red cushions have been replaced with new beige seats to complement the interior brick walls, which are now off-white instead of pinkish-red. Cream-colored carpet also matches the design scheme.
A smaller portion of the floor is carpeted, and more exposed wood on the chancel provides for better acoustics for the choir, said Sarikoki, who has introduced a different style of music to the congregation — a mixture of Gospel and classical Christian songs.
“It makes a livelier room,” he said of the new audio system. “And our choir and orchestras aren’t as dependent on miking everything.”
Altar stairs, worship tables and chairs, the baptismal font and the large communion table with intricate woodwork also have been redone, along with the narthex where churchgoers enter and exit.
No structural changes were made, but the interior flaunts a lighter, airy look and feel, McConnell said, with a color scheme that makes the stained-glass windows appear more prominent.
The nearly $2 million worth of improvements mark this year’s 150th anniversary of the church’s founding and celebrate the big return to worship after the coronavirus pandemic, McConnell said.
In-person attendance is about 80% of pre-COVID, he said, at 1,400 on a given Sunday, with another 500 to 700 online.
The church has been livestreaming in some form since 2010, leaders said, but new high-definition cameras enhance the experience.
“We’ve been growing up with the city and lifting it up,” McConnell said. “We’re a five-generation church and wanted to refurbish our worship space to set the church up for the next generation.”
McConnell said many members have told him that despite the changes, it still feels like their church home.
St. Mary’s Cathedral
The majestic St. Mary’s Cathedral, whose gold-toned spires define the downtown skyline, is completing a $600,000 renovation of its sanctuary.
The project included revamping the entire altar: elevating the floor, shrinking the size to add more seating and expanding widthwise by building two new doorways on either side. The doors provide entries and exits to the chancel as well as a decorative element that matches the ornate filigree of the altar.
The original tabernacle where the communion wafers are stored also was rebuilt.
Shortening the altar area by about 12 feet enabled the church to create seating for an additional 180 people, bringing total seating capacity to 550, said the Rev. David Price, rector of the cathedral for the Catholic Diocese of Colorado Springs.
The floor has been restained, the marble cleaned, and paint around the altar is now white, instead of yellow, to match the stone that came from Marble, Colo. It’s the same marble that was used to build the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., Price noted.
The project began in mid-August and was delayed by four months, waiting on white oak wood to complete the new floor pattern, he said.
The altar was removed and the space temporarily boarded up while painting and creating the new doorways was underway.
The project started when Price noticed last year that the steps on the old altar were cracking. The sanctuary had major renovations 20 years ago, but shortly after that, the Catholic Church changed its policy on how altars should be laid out.
The renovation did not meet the new design standards,” Price said.
Choices were to repair the cracks in the stairs or upgrade the sanctuary to align with Vatican specifications.
Part of the issue was that 2002 documents called for seating for the priest, the pulpit and the altar all to be together, in the same area.
In the former configuration, the altar at St. Mary’s was centered, with the pulpit to one side, the bishop’s chair on the other side and the priest seated on the floor below.
The altar now has been returned to its original configuration as when the sanctuary was built in the late 1890s, Price said.
“Most people have just had this amazed exclamation of how beautiful it is,” the priest said.
With hundreds of new apartment units under construction in downtown, First Baptist’s Schumacher said for the first time in history, houses of worship in the city’s core are becoming residential churches.
Schumacher and other pastors of historic churches want to be ready to attract potential new members to their flocks.
“You have to be willing to make some adjustments and adaptations,” he said. “When we brought up this audio-visual renovation, it was a unanimous vote to move forward, knowing it would be a major expense, but knowing we needed it.”
