Centuries after Isaiah, Jeremiah, Malachi and other Old Testament prophets passed away, another prophet named Mormon reportedly lived in the ancient Americas, compiling a book on gold plates called The Book of Mormon.
In the 1820s, Joseph Smith of New York claimed he found the book, which described how all Christian “churches strayed from Jesus Christ’s original Church.” Smith said God had called him as “a new prophet to restore the true Church,” which would be named The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Some of Smith’s neighbors violently rejected his new ideas, leading church members on a pilgrimage to Ohio, Missouri, and, 175 years ago, to Salt Lake City. Critics and outsiders called them Mormons, and for centuries the nickname stuck.
But in 2018, one of the church’s ruling prophets said the church must use its God-given name. Even the world-famous Mormon Tabernacle Choir was renamed the Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square.
Today, the church has nearly 17 million members worldwide, with 6.7 million of them in the U.S., and 150,000 in Colorado.
“When people call members of the church Mormons, they’re taking out the most important person in the church, Jesus Christ, and that’s a victory for Satan,” said Jon Harvey, a local dentist and church leader. “We care about this deeply.”
Devout and devoted
Harvey is president of the church’s eastern Colorado Springs stake, which is similar to a Catholic parish, and he says local church members are characterized by their commitment to God and their willingness to serve and make sacrifices. The church does not have paid clergy and depends on lay volunteers to make things run.
“We are focused on our savior Jesus Christ, and desire to become like his example by studying his life, reading his teachings, and trying to apply what he taught in our lives,” said Harvey.
“And we are willing to sacrifice, consecrate, and give of our time and talents and gifts to Christ’s kingdom.”
Harvey just said farewell to his son ,who left on a two-year church mission in Brazil.
“A lot of us feel like we have two full-time jobs,” said Mike Law, a local member who balances his work as a financial adviser with various church “callings,” which includes assisting the news media.
“We do get exhausted, but we are not tired of the work,” said Harvey.
Members are kept busy with church meetings on Sunday, and on one Sunday a month, families fast during two meals and donate the money saved to church charity efforts.
Monday nights (or another night members choose) are devoted to family home evening programs that include prayer, scripture study, family discussions, fun and snacks.
High school students attend public schools but spend additional time each weekday studying church doctrine at one of dozens of local “seminaries.”
Some students attend seminary before high school classes start, while others use attendance waivers during the school day. Such efforts have proven successful in retaining young members — a challenge faced by all churches.
The church also operates a Bishop’s Storehouse, which provides help to families facing financial struggles and prepares members for Christ’s imminent return.
“As Latter-day Saints, we place a lot of value in being prepared and thinking to the future in confidence that our savior will come again in the last days as prophesied,” Harvey said.
Serving common good
Members are historically politically conservative, but Harvey says they try to serve the common good, not narrow interests.
“We don’t understand everything about some of these complex issues, but we try to be kind, compassionate, balanced, collaborative and fair,” said Harvey.
The church opposes transgender sex reassignment and warns that members who undergo such a process “may experience some Church membership restrictions,” but it also teaches that people undergoing transition “need to be encircled in the arms of their Savior and know they are loved. He expects us to be His welcoming, loving arms.”
After initially opposing the legalization of medical marijuana in Utah, the church worked with citizens and medical groups to craft a compromise.
Church leaders also worked on a “Utah compromise” that created legislation that protects LGBT people from discrimination while protecting the rights of religious institutions to affirm only heterosexual marriage.
“Sometimes both sides have to give a little,” said Harvey.
“It’s better for both sides if everyone gets 90% of what they want, instead of some getting zero while others get 100%.”
And while members maintain they’re part of Christ’s only true church, they don’t claim to be the exclusive source of salvation.
“God is everyone’s God, and he loves all of his children,” said Harvey.
“Of course, people can have a relationship with Christ without being a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.”