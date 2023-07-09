At the entry to the driveway at The Church at Woodmoor, there are three crosses. They represent the major Christian traditions: Latin, Orthodox and Celtic.

They are a symbol of the church’s ecumenical tradition.

The crosses are mounted in a foundation of stones. They also have significance.

These stones come from remarkable places. The foundations of a family homes. The ruins of St. Benet’s Abby in Norfolk, England. Peru. The Amazon. They come from all around Colorado, the United States and even the world.

It’s appropriate that these stones are in the base that supports the crosses. The stones were significant to the founders’ lives. In that way, the founders became the base, the strength, of the church, helping to uplift its diverse spiritual mission.

The foundation of faith established by the founders has thrived for over a half century now.

Over the span of three Sundays in June, The Church at Woodmoor celebrated its 50th anniversary. The first Sunday featured a barbeque. The second saw the unveiling of a new statue and the placement of a time capsule. A long-standing tradition of serving strawberries and ice cream was observed after worship on the third Sunday.

“The 50th anniversary celebrations were absolutely wonderful,” said church member Robyn Martinez. “We usually only celebrate on a single Sunday in June, but our Jubilee Team came up with an all-encompassing plan. We had a barbecue, the gift of a sculpture, an actual time capsule and the traditional strawberries and ice cream. Many historical items were also displayed and shared. I loved it all.”

Among those who established the Woodmoor area in the 1970s were many with military backgrounds. They included in their plans an ecumenical church, which means it embraces all Christian faiths. In that way, it would provide a spiritual foundation much like that practiced by military chaplains.

“Their hope was that people of diverse Christian traditions would come together on common ground to be the church in their new home,” the church’s website says.

While the first worship service was held almost seven months earlier, the church was officially born on June 10, 1973, Pentecost Sunday, with 31 original members. They broke ground on their current site on Furrow Road on April 6, 1986.

“The Church at Woodmoor seeks to be a total Christian community, open to all who wish to serve God as revealed in Jesus Christ,” founding pastor Doug Wasson said in a 1973 interview with The Gazette. “This was the nature of the Pentecost community in Jerusalem and is the dream of the new fellowship.

“It is possible that the concept of inter-faith sharing of faith may well be the church of the future.”

That vision of the future has been flourishing for 50 years.