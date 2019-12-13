VICTOR • The sun is setting under the Sangre de Cristo mountains beyond this once-great gold camp west of Colorado Springs. It’s time for Gary Horton to fill the generator.
It sits at the base of a headframe representing the 19th-century days of the Hoosier mine, the timber and steel edifice standing tall on the hill for all to see from the road below. Horton is about to give them something else to see.
He pours the gas, and in this twilight the shape of a giant snowflake begins to sparkle red and green, blue and purple.
And as night falls, other colorful shapes emerge, as if floating: a stocking, a wreath, a dove, and stars like ones topping trees, joining those twinkling in space.
Some installations are on the power grid. Others are hooked up to generators, requiring a volunteer.
It’s another Christmastime Friday evening for Horton, a goateed, 40-year resident of Victor who can sound a bit Scrooge-y. This is beer time, darn it.
What keeps him doing this? “My biggest damn problem: I can’t say no.”
But also: “You hope it brings some kind of joy.”
The headframe lighting here is a 20-year tradition, going back to when marketing neighbors in Cripple Creek contemplated how to attract visitors during the holidays.
“We tried to figure out what it is we have that nobody else has,” recalls Ruth Zalewski, who was at the talking table.
The answer was easy: the wooden skeletons of the gold rush. The bright displays on them would highlight their histories and make for a unique viewing experience.
The city lost interest. But as a local who shared others’ love for the lights and as a representative of the Southern Teller County Focus Group, “we didn’t want to see it go away,” Zalewski says.
So she went to the group to see how the tradition could last. Crucial would be the company that owned the headframes. Volunteers stepped forward from the mine, including Shawn Tomlinson.
He’s been leading efforts ever since. He used 21-foot pipe to build the star seen above town, above the bright greetings: “Gold Camp Christmas.” Near the stockpile of his employer, Newmont Goldcorp, he propped a massive face of Santa that he paints every year.
Also every year, Tomlinson replaces some 2,500 light bulbs that his company pays for, along with gas to fill the generators. (He says the annual cost is about $3,000).
Horton calls him Mr. Christmas.
“I think he’s full of crap,” Tomlinson says. “Actually every year they call me the Grinch, because every year I go, ‘I’m done! I’ve had enough!’ The grandkids come over and they say, ‘Grandpa, why isn’t the house decorated yet?’ And I say, ‘Because I’m tired of Christmas!’
“But I always come to it the next year. I always come back around.”
Maybe it has something to do with the faces of those kids on the bus when they pass Santa’s face. Maybe it’s folks around town who see him and ask him, excitedly, if it’s time for the lights.
Or maybe it’s something about the headframes. That’s part of it for Horton, who sits on the local museum board.
All of the structures have a story, and he can rattle them all off. They are stories of the rich — the likes of Spencer Penrose and Winfield Scott Stratton whose names are celebrated across the region — and the forgotten poor. Workers toiled for $2 or $3 a day, struggling, Horton imagines, to so much as buy a Christmas ham.
Standing before the remains of the Vindicator mine, he recounts the day when two non-union men were killed by explosives set by striking laborers. Later that winter, in the next mine over, 15 more souls were lost when a sabotaged elevator cable snapped.
It’s a silent night but for the mine trucks still rumbling in the distance. And looking out at Vindicator’s particular ornament, something new occurs to Horton.
“The dove of peace, man,” he says. “I never thought of it that way.”