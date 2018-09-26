Chicken and chickpeas are getting to be pretty good teammates, paired in recipes by Martha Stewart, Tori Avey, Bon Appetit and the Food Network as well as in Mediterranean, Spanish and Middle Eastern cuisines. The differences among them have to do with cooking approaches for each ingredient, which result in textures and flavors that complement each other.
In this pantry-friendly dish, you get the deep flavor of garlicky roasted chickpeas and seasoned chicken-breast meat that you won’t overcook. Some of those chickpeas get mashed and stirred into yogurt, transforming the simple stuff into a tangy, chunky sauce.
Go full-fat on the yogurt here; you’re worth it.