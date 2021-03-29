Cameron Crawford thought he had seen it before. There was the puzzle scare in March 2020. When the weather got better, he ran out of kites. Then there was a Pokemon card gold rush that left his shelves empty.
But he never would’ve guessed what came next.
Starting in late October, phone call after phone call came in with the same question at Crawford’s Colorado Springs store, Petrie’s Family Games. People wanted to know about chess sets. Did they have any left?
“It was just kind of bizarre,” Crawford said. “There are parts of the toy and game industry that people don’t care about as much. Chess is one of those.”
A week later, Petrie’s was sold out of everything chess-related. It’s the same story at local stores such as It’s Your Move and Gamer’s Haven. This time, store owners couldn’t blame the surge in sales solely on the coronavirus pandemic.
“We started to figure out, ‘Oh yeah, there’s that show,’” said Mike Lindhal, who works at Gamer’s Haven. “We were totally not prepared for ‘The Queen’s Gambit.’”
The Netflix series, which debuted on Oct. 23, has been pinpointed as the reason for the unlikely rise in popularity of chess.
Sales of the classic game have skyrocketed internationally, according to an NPR interview with Mary Higbe, director of marketing at game distributor GoliathGames.
“Our October sales for chess were up 178% over the same period last year,” she told NPR. “That’s a big increase.” But something else unexpected happened at the end of the month. Now, she says, “our chess sales are up 1,048%.”
Since then, Crawford says it’s been impossible to keep chess sets in stock.
“This is crazy because it’s still going strong,” he said.
That means good business for someone like Brad Borkowski, who has built custom chess boards since 2013. The construction teacher at Manitou Springs School District started the side hustle, called Colorado Woodworker, to make extra money.
While chess boards have been hard to find at stores or online, Borkowski has worked overtime from his Colorado Springs home to fill orders from around the world.
He noticed a spike in orders in April, shortly after the pandemic started. Then, the “Queen’s Gambit” effect found him.
“In November and December, my business blew up,” Borkowski said, estimating his sales increased by 1,000%.
A sibling tipped him off about the series, which was the top-watched show on Netflix for several weeks.
“I was like, ‘I can’t really watch it. … I’m kind of busy right now,’” Borkowski says.
Orders kept relentlessly coming in through his Etsy shop, which lists boards starting at around $75. His priciest board sold for $600.
Eventually, Borkowski had to call in backup. His parents offered to visit from Iowa for a weekend to help out. They ended up staying a month.
“I’m lucky to have a dad who knows woodworking pretty well,” Borkowski said of his father, a retired shop teacher who passed on the trade to his son.
It was Borkowski’s dad, too, who suggested the idea of custom chess boards.
“He thought it would be a good niche to get into,” he said.
And Dad was right.
“Chess is such a personal thing to so many people,” Borkowski said. “They don’t want something that was made in a factory. They want to make it their own.”
During a break around Christmas, Borkowski finally found time to watch “The Queen’s Gambit” during evenings after making chess boards all day. He finally “got it.”
“It’s almost like watching ‘Rocky’,” he said. “You watch that and it makes you want to go out and learn boxing.”
And chess easily fits into quarantine life.
“People have been stuck at home for so long,” Borkowski said. “You watch a show like that and you say, ‘That’s something I can do.’”