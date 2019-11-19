Quick-Roasting Turkey With Thyme Butter

Yield: 8 servings (double recipe for 16 to 20 servings)

6 tablespoons (¾ stick) unsalted butter, at room temperature

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

Kosher salt and black pepper

1 12-pound turkey, cut into 8 pieces, or 2 each bone-in, skin-on breasts, wings, thighs and drumsticks

4 carrots, halved

2 medium onions, quartered

Procedure:

Heat oven to 350 degrees with the racks in the upper and lower thirds. Combine the butter, thyme, ¾ teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon pepper in a small bowl.

Slide your fingers under the skin of the breasts, thighs and drumsticks to loosen the skin. Spread the butter mixture underneath the skin of these pieces and on the outside of the wings.

Divide the carrots and onions between 2 rimmed baking sheets. Add 2 cups water to each pan; top with ovenproof wire racks. Place the breasts on one of the prepared sheets and roast, on the top rack of oven, for 30 minutes.

Place the thighs, drumsticks and wings on the second prepared sheet. Switch the breasts to the bottom rack of oven and place the high pan on the top rack. Continue to roast until an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part of a breast and thigh registers 155 degrees for breasts and 160 degrees dark meat, 45 to 60 minutes more. (Add 1 cup more water to each pan if the vegetables begin to scorch.)

Transfer the thighs, drumsticks and wings to a serving platter. Transfer the breasts to a cutting board and let rest for 15 minutes before slicing. Serve warm. Reserve the vegetables and any pan juices for the gravy.

Source: realsimple.com