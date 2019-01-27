Two boys create their own obstacle course on the beach at Salt Island. When sailing with children, it’s helpful to spend some time ashore each day to let them run and play.
I stood on the bow as we sailed into the small turquoise bay off Virgin Gorda. Feet splayed for balance in the Caribbean swells, I kept a sharp lookout for any coral reef in our path — a hazard to the catamaran we’d chartered for a week.
A flash of silver appeared in front of me with blue markings on its back. “Mahi!” I called. The two boys watching from the cabin craned to see. My husband whooped and reached for his fishing rod while keeping one hand on the helm. But the fish raced away.
We followed its path to anchor for the night in Savannah Bay, where we promptly dove in. The sea was bathwater-warm and just as clear. Our 4-year-old son dog-paddled beside me in his yellow life jacket and goggles — just as we had practiced in the public pool in Montana — thrilled at the colorful fish that circled our toes.
We had flown into the British Virgin Islands on the tail end of a storm that stirred up swells and winds. A few of our crew — six adults and three kids — had popped Dramamine for the two-hour sail from Tortola to Virgin Gorda. The rest of the week looked to be dry and sunny, back to the consistent trade winds that make these 60-odd tropical islands one of the world’s top cruising destinations.
My husband and I are avid sailors and island connoisseurs. We’ve sailed more than 10,000 miles through a dozen countries. Once our son was born, sailing also became a way to bond as a family — no television, no traffic, no to-dos to distract us from each other. Just the sound of the surf, the delight in discovering new beaches and the intrinsic rhythm of waking with the sun and falling asleep under the stars.
We live in a landlocked mountain state, so charters are how we like to access tropical settings in winter. As a family, we’ve cruised in the Bahamas, off the coast of California and in Tonga. The British Virgin Islands marked our first charter with our 6-month-old daughter.
But you don’t have to be sailing experts to cruise through paradise. Many people charter a boat with a captain or full crew. If sails aren’t appealing, several companies offer power yachts, too.
The BVIs have one of the world’s largest charter fleets because of the islands’ easy line-of-sight navigation and dozens of beachside restaurants, marinas and bars. Most of the dozens of charter companies are based in Road Town, the main harbor on Tortola. We chose Dream Yacht Charter because we prefer to avoid crowds. This lovely fleet is in a small marina closer to the airport.
After our charter last year in the Bahamas, we realized that sailing with small children is more fun if you bring other adults and kids as playmates. For the BVIs cruise, I invited my sister, my father, our good friends and their young son.
We gathered outside Terrance B. Lettsome International Airport. We had taken the 30-minute flight from Puerto Rico rather than flying into St. Thomas and taking the ferry to Tortola, as Jet Blue and United offered affordable flights to San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International airport.
As we flew over Tortola on the 12-seat prop plane, the damage from Hurricane Irma the previous summer was still heartbreakingly evident. After our 10-minute taxi ride from the airport, my son and I walked around the Dream Yacht Charter base to see what Irma had wrought. Amid the sobering sights of twisted docks and windblown debris, we giggled when we spotted one run-aground yacht captained by a Halloween skeleton sporting a purple wig.
When we reached our shiny new catamaran on the docks, my son clapped. We usually rent the smallest sailboat possible, but our bigger crew meant we had more people to share the cost. This was our first trip on a catamaran.
The extra space and smooth ride on the 40-foot Lagoon proved addictive — and definitely preferable to a cramped monohull for entertaining kids. The boat had four double berths, two single berths and four heads (boatspeak for bedrooms and bathrooms), plus two ample sitting areas and a wide-open bow. We’d ordered groceries online in advance, and the store delivered to our boat when we arrived.
The drinks came in handy at sunset. After separating to snorkel with colorful parrotfish along the rocks or build sand castles on the beach, our crew reunited on the bow for “sundowners” — gin and tonics for the adults, orange juice for the kids and milk for the baby.
The sky turned pink; the ocean, silver. A flock of flamingos flew west, and the boys bounced on the netting between the catamaran’s two hulls. A perfect happy hour all around.
The next morning, after making egg-and-bacon bagel sandwiches and ensconcing the boys at the table with sticker books and the baby in a berth for her nap, we raised the sails and headed to Anegada, the northernmost island. Renowned for excellent fly-fishing and snorkeling as well as world-class lobster dinners, Anegada didn’t disappoint.
We headed ashore in our inflatable dinghy and rented a pickup truck to explore endless empty beaches. My husband cast to 10-pound bonefish near the mangroves while my dad and I swam out to see a lemon shark drifting through thousands of baitfish. Sitting barefoot at a table in the sand, we ate fresh snapper and Creole-seasoned rice at the Loblolly Beach restaurant. After lunch, the boys played on a rope swing made from old buoys and driftwood.
Walking back to the dinghy, my son and I combed the beach for treasures. He pocketed an orange clam shell and a wavy chunk of coral. I found a small coconut perfect for an impromptu game of soccer.
That night, after our ritual sundowners and a dinner of bratwurst, mashed potatoes and carrot sticks, he and I lay side-by-side on the bow to watch the stars come out.
“Mom, is that one Venus?” He pointed at a bright star near the waxing moon.
“I think that’s Mars. Venus is a morning star, so we can look for it when we wake up.”
I put my arm around him. He yawned, lulled quickly to sleep by the gentle rocking of the boat.
The next morning, during our three-hour sail south, we gathered around the chart to pick our next destination: a day-only mooring off uninhabited Great Dog Island to snorkel and eat lunch, then on to a protected cove on the west side of Great Camanoe for the night.
We prefer to be off the beaten path, and with kids aboard, we weren’t interested in the cruiser-centric nightlife. So we anchored in remote areas.
Most nights, we shared a gem-colored bay with one or two other boats — or none, as on our last night off Peter Island, where two turtles popped up to say hello after we dropped anchor.
The boys each caught a small jack with their dads’ help, then gasped in amazement as a 3-foot barracuda with a menacing underbite darted in to chomp one fish right off the hook. We nicknamed our visitor “Barry” and fed him crackers after dinner.
The last morning, my son woke me at dawn. “Mom! We forgot to look for Venus!”
I followed him outside into the warm breeze to see the distant waves tipped in gold at sunrise. We found the Morning Star in the east, winking bright from the lavender sky.
Smiling down at my son, I thanked the heavens for a week of fair winds and the chance to cruise through paradise with my family and friends.