Even the lifers who have no chance of again sitting on a beach, driving a car to work or noshing on a hot dog at a baseball game can get a beneficial dose of hope from the Rev. Mark Skalberg.
“If someone loses hope, they’ve lost everything,” said Skalberg, a chaplain at Fremont Correctional Facility near Cañon City and founder of the program Starting Over on The Inside.
Regardless of whether prisoners serve their time and are released, die behind bars or are never eligible for parole, for incarcerated men and women who have hope, “things can be different,” he believes.
“There’s one guarantee in life, and I’m not talking about death or taxes. It’s that God loves you,” Skalberg said. “What we do is help a person have a transformed life so they get a sense of purpose and hope. They know they’re not alone and they are valued.”
Skalberg, who has worked as a pastor in several churches in Colorado Springs, including Woodmen Valley Chapel, started the eight-session workshop in Colorado Department of Corrections facilities in 2018.
The voluntary course provides inmates with character training, life skills for growth and the wherewithal for a successful transition back into society. Skalberg designed the program based on a divorce recovery workshop he started 23 years ago, which he said about 5,000 people have completed.
Prisoners experience the same loss of normalcy and routine as people who endure the dissolution of a relationship, Skalberg said.
“A spouse, parents, children, everything you could possibly imagine, including self-respect, is gone, and we explore what does loss look like for a prisoner,” he said. “A lot of people have never really learned or are unaware of how to process their grief.”
From there, the workshop moves into exploring identity. Since the program is faith-based, a trained facilitator leads participants in considering how they can create a different identity through a relationship with God.
Forgiving themselves and others, including those they have offended, taking responsibility for their actions, not being controlled by previous mistakes, making better choices and planning for release are among the topics at sessions.
Such personal growth “can change anything,” Skalberg said.
“Many prisoners have been written off, certainly by the culture, and they might be disconnected from their family and friends,” he said. “We’ve all made poor decisions, but for these men and women, they led to incarceration, and there are some good reasons for people to be in prison.
“But they’re created in God’s image, and they have worth in God’s eyes.”
The pandemic shut down Colorado’s 21 state prisons to outsiders for 18 months, not only halting family visitation and in-person court hearings but also programs such as prison ministry, and GED and college courses.
“They were isolated to themselves,” Skalberg said. “It was pretty grim.”
Skalberg didn’t abandon his vision, though.
One year ago, Starting Over on The Inside became a project of New Horizons Foundation in Colorado Springs.
In an emailed response to questions, the executive team at New Horizons said the nonprofit assists charities in achieving their goals in religious, educational, scientific, benevolent and health-related activities, and serves as a fiscal sponsor supporting some administrative tasks of Starting Over on the Inside.
New Horizons would not provide a comment on the work of Skalberg’s organization.
Skalberg started a $100,000 fundraising campaign in January, gained financial support from 12 area churches, and continues to knock on doors of grant-makers, religious organizations and individuals to help build his ministry.
To expand, he’s training other chaplains as well as offenders to become facilitators, stressing that healing comes from God and self-responsibility.
Program graduates receive a certificate to show their case managers and parole officers that they are making intentional efforts to equip themselves before and after their release, Skalberg said.
In anticipation of rejoining society, graduates can apply for help with housing, employment and guidance to not fall into old habits.
Organizational expenses for that part of the program are $2,500 per person for the first month, Skalberg said, which pays for a security deposit, rent, food, bus passes, clothing, household essentials and an inexpensive cellphone.
In attaining the goal of moving inmates from dependence to independence, the program can benefit prisoners, their families and society as a whole, he said.
About 17,500 adults are incarcerated in Colorado, and the population is projected to reach more than 19,100 by the end of the 2027 fiscal year, according to a 2021 prison population forecast.
The state spends about $42,670 per year on each offender, a 2020 Department of Corrections legislative report showed. About half of released offenders return to prison within three years, according to recidivism statistics.
Imagine the savings, Skalberg says, if 30 of the 500 inmates who enroll in the program next year make it on the outside.
“We’re talking about saving taxpayers more than a million dollars a year,” he said.
Testimonials tell him the program is working. In a video, Michael, who doesn’t give his last name, says he’s been promoted three times and received four raises at his job in 16 months since being released, lives in a one-bedroom apartment, has reestablished a relationship with his parents and is still praying for a connection with his children.
When Michael got out, he “still had anger at God for the time” he did but has realized “God blesses in the midst of consequences.”
Contact the writer: 719-476-1656.