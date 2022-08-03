The U.S. Forest Service has announced changes to camping in some of the most visited areas around Summit County.
Rather than pitching a tent anywhere they please, campers are now limited to designated spots along Boreas Pass. Starting near the end of August, that will be the case too along Peru Creek, closer to Keystone.
Also according to a recent news release, the changes will apply to the areas of McCollough Gulch and Spruce Creek beginning Sept. 30. Those are popular areas near Blue River, off Colorado 9.
Each area has an average of 24 sites marked with a tent symbol and number, according to the release. They will be free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.
In the release, Cory Richardson of Dillon Ranger District called the arrangement "sustainable" and said it "will help visitors better understand where they are permitted to camp, help prevent wildfires and allow us to better protect natural resources."
Land managers around Colorado have shifted to "dispersed designated" since record camping during the 2020 pandemic. Previously in Summit County, the North Rock Creek area became limited to designated sites only.