Construction is scheduled so that Rifle Falls State Park becomes "more able to handle the growing number of visitors," according to a recent Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release.
The three-pronged waterfall is a Western Slope destination for photographers and anyone drawn to a surprising, tropical-like scene. Visitation drops in winter — the reason for the timing of the construction, the park's manager said in the release.
The pedestrian bridge is being replaced, and other improvements are being made to trails and the viewing area, which will remain open during the work. The popular loop trail below the falls, however, will be closed. The icy caves can still be accessed, the release noted.
Construction is expected to wrap up in mid-February, when park visitation picks up again.