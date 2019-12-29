Can people change?
It’s estimated that 80 percent of people give up on their New Year’s resolutions within a month, and less than 10 percent actually follow through.
But these numbers don’t discourage Brenda and David Brown, the owners of Fallen Heroes Tattoo on West Colorado Avenue, who regularly see transformation take place before their eyes.
“People can change,” says Brenda, who reviews the hundreds of pleas from around the country sent to the couple’s small nonprofit organization, Redemption Ink, which has organized a national network of parlors that cover up tattoos promoting racial hatred, gang violence and sexual trafficking. Exhibit A is Michael Kent, a former neo-Nazi from the Denver area who turned from decades of racism and has been undergoing the painful and time-consuming task of altering the swastikas and white pride symbols that decorated much of his skin.
The skinhead and the probation offi
cer
Raised by a single mother who struggled financially, Kent grew up alongside blacks in a series of difficult neighborhoods. By his teens, he was a devoted racist who sought out others who felt the same way.
“I wanted to be with white Americans just like me,” he said. As for everybody else, his approach was, “(Expletive) you guys.”
In Arizona, he joined a skinhead group and decorated his home with Nazi flags and Hitler banners. His life of drugs, crime and racial violence led to arrests and time behind bars.
Change came in 2008 when he met his new probation officer, a caring and self-assured African American woman named Tiffany Whittier.
“She was a stubborn black lady who had balls,” Kent recalls, “and she helped me get my head out of my ass.”
Whittier, who works for the Pinal County, Ariz., Superior Court, is the probation officer equivalent of education’s National Teacher of the Year. In 2018, she was named “National Line Officer of the Year” by the American Probation and Parole Association.
She says her goal was to help Michael, not judge him.
“My job is to be that positive person in someone’s life.”
When Whittier suggested Michael replace his hateful flags and banners with more positive decorations, he took her advice.
“She woke up something in me,” Kent says.
Kent moved to Colorado to get away from his skinhead friends, but he couldn’t escape the hateful messages etched on his skin.
When he took his two children to Denver’s Elitch Gardens, another man noticed his tattoos, flashed a white power salute and said, “Heil Hitler!”
“I was changing the (expletive) in my heart, but I couldn’t change my body,” he said.
In 2017, he heard about Redemption Ink, and started the long process of removing his hateful tattoos.
An ABC News story about Kent and Whittier has been viewed some 50 million times, generating media stories around the world. Now the two travel to speak at schools, churches and to law enforcement groups.
“I spent 20 years of my life hating people,” says Kent. “Now I want to spend 20 years trying to change the world.”
Turning the page
David and Brenda Brown, former high school sweethearts, are still together 30 years later. He’s 49, a Doherty graduate and an atheist. She’s 47, a Mitchell graduate and a Christian.
Together, they’ve parented two biological and four adopted children, while foster-parenting dozens more kids.
They founded Fallen Heroes in 2016. The name critiques people who idolize pop culture and sports celebrities, rather than admire real-world heroes — the soldiers, police officers and firefighters who regularly risk their lives for others.
They created Redemption Ink in 2017 as a 501©(3) nonprofit, hoping to help people like Kent.
“We serve people who are turning the page, people who are seeking a new way of doing things, people who have been redeemed,” says David, who has long been troubled by racial hatred.
“When I was 11 years old, I watched my black buddy Edwin get beat up outside of Carver Elementary School just for being black,” he recalls.
David served alongside blacks and Hispanics during three deployments to Iraq as an infantryman with the Army’s Third Battalion.
“When I had shrapnel in my elbow, it was a black guy who put it back together,” he says.
Together, David and Brenda’s nonprofit has made it possible for more than a dozen people to visit Fallen Heroes and begin the long process of replacing negative tattoos with images that tell more positive stories.
They’ve obscured swastikas. They’ve transformed gang symbols. They’ve altered men’s names, which were inscribed on women as signs of ownership by pimps who trafficked them for sex.
Yes, change is possible, say Brenda and David. But people undergoing major transformation need help.
“And if you’re not helping people,” says David, “I’m not sure why you’re here.