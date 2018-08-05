After visiting a sister parish in Ukraine in 1995, the Rev. Paul Wicker returned to his congregation at Holy Apostles Catholic Church with one recommendation: “We have to do this.”
While on the trip, Wicker encountered proud people who had maintained their faith despite living in extreme poverty.
“I was there for the Easter season,” he recalled. “They had a little church, and the condition of it was terrible. There was no heat, and the windows were Saran-wrapped. Later I watched as people lined up for one loaf of bread. There was no infrastructure and no jobs. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing.”
Wicker said he saw “Christ rising from the graves of communism” in Ukraine, which had been freed from Russia in 1991 but still struggled in its shadow.
With the support of the Holy Apostles parish in Colorado Springs, Wicker started Catholic Outreach to Northern Ukraine. By 2000, CONU was an established nonprofit whose members made team visits to that area, helping to rebuild churches and provide aid. The group sent pediatricians, nurses and dentists, help for orphanages and rehabilitation centers, and supported a blind community and nuns who were helping single mothers.
Wicker, who retired from Holy Apostles in 2015, continues his mission today as executive director of CONU.
“The mission was to give them self-reliance. We are trying to help them help themselves,” he said. “They, in return, gift to us their stories.”
CONU, which raises money for a variety of needs in Northern Ukraine, is holding an informal meeting Wednesday to attract interest and show appreciation to donors. A slideshow of CONU’s activities will be shown.
“We’ve been heartened by the community’s response to CONU over the years. This meeting is a larger attempt to reach more people,” said retired Air Force Lt. Col. David Humpert, a former Air Force Academy Russian language assistant professor who, with his wife, Mikell, is social media director for CONU.
The Ukrainian Catholic community still needs help, Humpert said.
“Churches were closed or destroyed by the communists, but there remained a kernel of faith,” he said. “They’re good people with good Slavic hearts. They’re very spiritual. They would put a lot of us who we consider to be faithful to shame.”
Like Wicker, the Humperts felt called to help the faithful in Ukraine.
CONU’s board has 11 members from Colorado Springs, plus three from the Ukrainian parish.
“We’re just a group of like-minded people,” Humpert said.
The latest project is helping to build a pastoral education center in central Ukraine.
“We can help with the renewal of their spirit. They bring to us the example of working through darkness,” Wicker said. “You’ve heard of pay it forward. We want to pray it forward.”