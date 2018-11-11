Jodi Hannick was shocked to see how quickly everything her family had disappeared.
Once upon a time, she and her husband were both working, earning “more money than we knew what to do with,” and their family was happily living in their own home.
By Thanksgiving 2016, health, personal and professional problems had left them unemployed and homeless. For three months, they lived in tents, their car and the occasional cabin or motel room.
“Before, when I saw people living in tents, I always wondered how they got there,” Hannick says. “Now I got my answer. I saw how fast we lost everything: our vehicle, our house, all our personal belongings, and the faith of our loved ones. Everything went away as we dropped off the face of the Earth.”
Relief came after a family member set up a meeting with Catholic Charities of Central Colorado, the Springs-based agency that has helped hundreds of thousands of people since its founding in 1968.
“They shut the door, let us cry and communicate what was happening, and helped us put together a plan to start repairing our broken lives,” says Hannick, whose family now has steady employment and an apartment. “Without them, I don’t think we would be together as a family.”
Asked why they do what they do, Catholic Charities leaders point to a New Testament passage on their website’s home page. In the passage, Jesus teaches that all of humanity can be divided into two groups: the blessed sheep who carry out Christ’s humanitarian mission, and the accursed goats who don’t.
“For I was hungry and you gave me food, I was thirsty and you gave me drink, a stranger and you welcomed me, naked and you clothed me, ill and you cared for me, in prison and you visited me” (Matthew 25:35-36, 40).
Hannick, who isn’t Catholic, says Catholic Charities provided her family with nearly everything on Christ’s list: food, water, lodging, clothing and health care. Her family was never in prison, but Catholic Charities works with prisoners, too.
“It boils down to helping people in whatever situations they are facing at that time,” says Rochelle Schlortt, Catholic Charities chief communications officer, who has been writing history articles for the Catholic Herald.
The charity has served more than 30,000 people in 10 counties this year and provided more than 200,000 warm meals at its Marian House Soup Kitchen, which feeds the hungry 365 days a year.
These good works aren’t free. Catholic Charities has a $5 million annual budget, with about a quarter of that coming from local Catholics. Next Sunday, Nov. 18, Catholics here and around the world will observe World Day of the Poor, an annual event created by Pope Francis to raise money and awareness.
More funds come from donations from non-Catholic donors, government grants for people in poverty, and grants from United Way and the local Empty Stocking Fund.
While the charity helps desperate people, such as Jodi Hannick’s family, with emergency relief, its long-term goal is to focus less on handouts and more on “hands-up” programs that help people live independently.
“The core of what we do today is helping people find their stability,” says Schlortt. “When people are ready to move forward in life, we do whatever we can to help them get stable.”
Catholic Charities manages more than 75 programs covering a wide range of needs: adoption and child-care services; early child development classes; citizenship classes and immigration services; classes on English as a second language and financial literacy; and life-skills training that helps people find and keep good-paying jobs. They even have a Turkey Team for Thanksgiving meals and teams that provide children with birthday and Christmas presents.
They don’t do it alone. The agency partners with many local agencies, and it depends on an army of volunteers who will donate nearly 100,000 hours of work this year.
“Volunteers play a huge role in the agency’s work,” says Catholic Charities CEO Andy Barton. “We involve 50 to 60 volunteers every single day, and we couldn’t do it without them.”
Volunteers from around the region help. First Presbyterian Church members work at the soup kitchen every Tuesday, and members of First Lutheran Church handle the soup kitchen on Fridays.
Catholic Charities also teaches on Catholic social action in local parishes, some of which operate their own food pantries and other programs for needy people.
Along the way, programs that Catholic Charities launched have been spun off into independent agencies. Head Start was spun off in 1987 and now operates as CPCD. Partners in Housing has operated independently for 27 years.
“Our goal for the past 50 years has been to respond to the needs in the community,” Barton said. “We will continue to do that, but the way we look in five or 10 years will be different from the way we look today. As the community’s needs continue to change, we will continue to change with them.”