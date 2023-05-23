There’s nothing quite like crawling out of your tent to Colorado’s cool, crisp mountain air and watching the sunrise color some awe-inspiring view. Most inspiring? Perhaps the sight of some imposing rock that makes you feel small. Here we take a look at some camping spots around the state that feature beautiful outcrops and formations.

Amphitheater Campground: The U.S. Forest Service classifies these campsites above Ouray as heavily used. That’s no surprise, considering the accessibility and splendid vistas of the town’s box canyon and the campground’s namesake amphitheater. Some sites designated for reservation; others first-come, first-served.

Browns Canyon: The Chaffee County icon is synonymous with rafting. The Arkansas River stretch between the canyon walls is a go-to for locals and visitors. How about getting to know the place by land? Common launch points are the Ruby Mountain and Hecla Junction campgrounds, managed by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

Devil’s Head Campground: Along Rampart Range Road in the hills beyond Sedalia, this campground gets occupied by rock climbers, who are called to the striking formation seen from a distance all around the Front Range. The first-come, first-served sites are near Devil’s Head Trail, surrounded by other rock marvels.

Eleven Mile Canyon: In recent years, camping has changed in this granite dreamscape cut by the South Platte River near Lake George. The canyon is a staffed recreation area, with a fee for day use and camping only at developed sites. Consider the adjacent state park. Its trails, rock gardens and campgrounds are underrated.

McInnis Canyons: West of Grand Junction, this mosaic of ruby red walls and cliffs spreads over 123,000 acres of curiosities. Many venture by bike on the renowned Kokopelli Trail. You’ll want a high-clearance vehicle to scout out a base. There are dispersed sites and three campgrounds: Knowles Overlook, Jouflas and Castle Rocks.

Pawnee Buttes: You’ll have to do your research to get directions, criss-crossing rutted roads to reach this silent, remote pocket of northeast Colorado. All this trouble for the plains, you ask? No, for these amazing rock promontories that rise like twin pyramids. Dispersed camping available throughout Pawnee National Grassland.

Painted Rocks, Red Rocks campgrounds: You’ll see signs for these off Colorado 67 north of Woodland Park. The ponderosa pine hide outcrops and piles similar to Garden of the Gods and Red Rock Canyon Open Space in Colorado Springs. You’ll find the rocks along trails from the campsites, which are available by reservation.

Red Feather Lakes: In northern Colorado, this quaint hamlet might’ve been called overlooked not too long ago. It’s been widely discovered, as evidenced by campgrounds that fill fast around sparkling waters and marvelous boulders. Dowdy Lake, Bellaire Lake and West Lake are a few of the popular, family-friendly campgrounds.