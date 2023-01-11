Brother Luck, owner of Four by Brother Luck, Lucky Dumpling and The Studio, is offering his online cooking classes again. The classes were a big success during the pandemic shutdown and now he is bringing them back.
For those first classes, you picked up ingredient kits from one of Luck’s restaurants and prepared the recipes in your home while watching Luck demo the recipe via Zoom. Now each class costs $20, which includes a shopping and prep list to do before the Zoom demo.
He has also launched What the Luck Food Community group on Facebook. It costs $19.99 per month to join the private, interactive foodie community with Luck and his culinary team leading discussion and demos covering topics from dinner to baking tips and tricks. As a member, you also gain access to the online cooking classes with a code provided after you sign up for the class.
In December there were two cooking classes: pan-roasted lobster tail with chive beurre blanc and a surf & turf New Year’s Eve dinner. To join the community page visit tinyurl.com/vubxrpu6.
Related news, Luck’s memoir, “No Lucks Given: Life is Hard but There’s Hope,” is available as an audible book for $15.99 at amazon.com.
Gourmet toast boards
Toastique Gourmet Toast and Smoothie Bar, 418 S. Tejon St. (bottom floor of Casa Mundi Apartments), is the second Springs location for the Washington D.C.- based chain serving toast boards, which also has a juice and smoothie bar. The first eatery in the Springs is at 11590 Ridgeline Drive. The same menu is offered at both locations. Krista and Kevin Christianson are the downtown store franchise owners. Hours are 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Details: 719-375-1257, toastique.com.
Year of the Rabbit
The Colorado Springs Chinese Cultural Institute will have The Chinese New Year Festival at City Auditorium, 221 E. Kiowa St., 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 21, to celebrate Year of the Rabbit. There will be Chinese and Asian entertainment, the Taste of Asia food vendors, teahouse activities and a Chinatown Marketplace. Cost is $6, $5 for students, military and seniors (65 plus) and children under 5 free. Tickets at the door.
Food hall refresh
The Well food hall, 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave., is temporarily closed until Jan. 31. The Well’s mission is providing the community with an ever-changing group of culinary incubator concepts and owners. Leases for Kumbala, Dun Sun and Noble Burger expired at the end of the year and will be replaced with other vendors when the food hall reopens. During the closure there will be building improvements to prepare for the launch of new food concepts.
Gift Horse Bar and Cafe will continue to anchor the food hall when it reopens in February. Visit facebook.com/wellinthesprings.
Buffet deals
Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 1970 Waynoka Road, is one of the many locations for the chain that is offering the 50th Celebration Sweepstakes to mark the 50 years of being in business. One grand-prize winner will get free Golden Corral meals for a year, 50 second-prize winners will receive a $50 Golden Corral gift card and 50 third-prize winners will receive a $25 Golden Corral gift card. For a chance to win, guests must upload a receipt to the Golden Corral Rewards app by Feb. 19. Visit goldencorral.com/rewards.
Contact the writer: 636-0271.