Brother Luck, owner of Four by Brother Luck, 321 N. Tejon St., and Lucky Dumpling, 26 S. Wahsatch Ave., has been showing off skills other than culinary ones the past several weeks. He’s been flexing his muscles by swinging a hammer and running a band sander. Why? Because he has acquired the space adjoining his dumpling shop, the former Triple Nickel Tavern.
“This will give us about 1,500 additional square feet. The entrance of Triple will become a new entrance for Lucky Dumpling,” he said. “It will become the bar and lounge. As people pass through to Lucky Dumpling, it will be sort of like an entrance to a speakeasy that opens into a surprising larger dining room.”
The extra space will allow for more seating, an expanded patio on the sidewalk by Wahsatch Avenue and new menu items. Luck is looking at opening the new lounge and patio in early September. Lucky Dumpling is open for dine-in, patio and takeout. Details: 418-5843, luckydumplingco.com.
El Reno-style burgers a thing
Bobby Coach, owner of the Green Line Grill, 230 1/2 Pueblo Ave., and famous for his award winning El-Reno- style burgers is in business — in spite of a few bumps in the road, starting with the COVID-19 shutdown, and including the closing of the Zodiac Venue, the source of most of Couch’s evening customer base, plus staffing issues and a busted exhaust hood.
“They (Zodiac) have been closed for four months. Building is probably going on the market,” he said in a FaceBook message. “We have still been doing business, but the future is uncertain at this time. We have had major staffing issues as have the rest of the industry. We have mainly focused on keeping the restaurant running. We are using the truck while waiting on parts for our vent hood to arrive for the restaurant. It has been a tremendous amount of stress, but we’re hanging on.”
As of Aug. 3 according to his FaceBook page, the daily special burger was fried Frito breaded Spam cutlet with green chile and pepper jack cheese. And, of course the El Reno onion-fried burger topped with the sweet-mustard El Reno slaw is always on the menu. Hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Details: 964-1461, greenlinegrill.com, facebook.com/thegreenlinegrill.
Gluten-free winner
Coquettes Bistro and Bakery, 616 S. Tejon St, the perennial Best of the Springs winner for all-things-gluten-free, will celebrate 11 years in business on Saturday. Mother-daughter co-owners Michelle Marx and Turu Sukhotin are adding Sunday hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Aug.18. Other hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. They also have brought back their famous burgers and added some new vegan options to the menu. They are open for dine-in, patio and takeout.’
A few months ago, they bought the former Cupcake Girls, 302 E. Platte Ave., which is now available for commissary kitchen rental.
“We have some fresh ideas in development for the shop that may not have any similarity to Coquette’s,” said Marx in an email.
Details: 685-2420, coquettesbistro.com.
New dishes
Stellina Pizza Café, 749 E Willamette Ave., launched some new menu items last week, including dishes made with homemade pasta and some risotto offerings. They are open for takeout with patio seating available. Hours are noon to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, and noon to 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 220-6406, facebook.com/stellinapizza.
Contact the writer: 636-0271