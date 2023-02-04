The Broadmoor Garden Club continues its 88-year community traditions with an updated local “what-to-plant-when” garden guide and an upcoming meadow garden event.

It’s time, as people are starting to think about gardens now, said the club’s Jane Cosper.

The comprehensive guide, “Poppies, Piñons & Peas,” said Cosper, will “help any gardener plant what will succeed in our high desert environment.”

First available in the 1980s, the guide was updated and enhanced for 2023.

New focus also includes which plants attract pollinators, adding native plants, wildfire mitigation and creating beautiful, drought-resistant gardens.

Sales benefit civic grants, with past recipients including Rock Ledge Ranch, Garden of the Gods trail restoration, Stratton Open Space and planting hundreds of trees throughout the city.

Find “Poppies, Piñons & Peas:” at Bread & Butter Neighborhood Grocer, Denver Botanic Gardens Elm Avenue Greenhouses, Colorado Coop, Evan Guy, Good Earth, Harding Nursery, McAllister House Museum, Poor Richard’s Books and Gifts, Rick’s Garden Center, Skyway Creations, Songbird & The Orchid, Spencer’s Lawn & Garden, Springs in Bloom, Summerland Gardens and Sweetwater Flower Markets.

The Broadmoor Garden Club was founded in spring 1935 by 30 well-known local women from the days of Julie Penrose and famed landscape architect Kathleen Marriage, and has been a member of the Garden Club of America since 1941. The mission: “to promote interest and increase knowledge in gardening, conservation of native flora, protection of wildlife, civic planting, area beautification and flower arranging.”

Each spring the club has a free open meeting program with expert speakers, their “gift to the community.”

“Making a Meadow Garden” is April 14 in the theater at First United Methodist Church, 420 N. Nevada Ave., with coffee and treats at 9:45 a.m. and the program at 10:30 a.m.

Featured speakers are author, public garden horticulturist and designer Lauren Springer and Mary Scripter, whose expansive home meadow garden is in Niwot.

Reservations: BGCOpenMeeting@gmail.com. Information: BroadmoorGardenClub.org