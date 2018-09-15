Botanical design is a budding trend, with searches for botanical prints up 114 percent this year on Pinterest, and interest in framed plant pictures up 396 percent, says the social media site’s 2018 home-trends report.
“Plant and nature lovers, like me, are always on the hunt to bring more of the outdoors in,” says Nubi Interiors founder Carmeon Hamilton, who also is a buyer and environmental designer for the furniture company Stash Home. “With actual plants, natural elements, like rattan, or energy-infusing colors, like emerald green, the botanical look is really easy to achieve.”
And interest in the lush, leafy look doesn’t appear to be waning. “There’s no chance its popularity will fizzle any time soon,” Hamilton says. Here are Hamilton’s fresh and modern botanical-inspired picks.