Your tiny house fantasies and van life blueprints have the chance to come to life at this year’s Colorado Tiny House Festival in Brighton this weekend.

This year’s festival will be the sixth annual event and will bring in various builders, seasoned tiny house-livers and those interested in the lifestyle.

“One of the things we’ve seen is an uptick in the request for more affordable housing,” said Art Laubach, one of the event coordinators.

“Some people’s property taxes nearly doubled last year because of their property value going up, so it has become much less attainable for certain people — like younger people who just may be entering the workforce — to become homeowners.”

The trend of tiny houses and van life has grown in visibility in recent years due to social media platforms where people can share their tips and tricks for the lifestyle. But the clientele of the Colorado Tiny House Festival isn’t just young people.

“The other half of the people who come would probably be folks who are coming into retirement,” Laubach said.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

“We see a lot of old people wanting to have less home space to take care of or maybe want to live on their family’s farmland when they retire, so they’ll build a tiny house.”

Some attendees even visit to learn more about the industry and how to potentially start an Airbnb business with a tiny house. To aid with the different demographics and interests, the Tiny House Festival will host speaking sessions on Saturday and Sunday to inform others of the lifestyle.

“Those speakers usually have a role in the industry or an important message in the tiny house world,” Laubach said.

“We’ve got a couple of folks that make their money from YouTube and talk about how they gained freedom through this lifestyle. We’ll also have speakers who will discuss things like building trends and manufacturing.”

In between house visits, attendees will be surrounded by various food and drink vendors as well as companies specializing in equipment such as solar panels, hot tubs and specialized cell service packages.

“We’ll have something for everybody,” Laubach said.