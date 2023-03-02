While sports fans will be following March Madness, we've given beer lovers their own bracket: The Colorado Springs Brewers' Bracket.

Every Thursday for the next four weeks, a new round will be published on our website and Instagram. You will have the chance to vote for your favorite breweries until a winner is announced on April 3. We will combine votes from both polls to announce the winner.  

A four-person panel narrowed down the breweries in Colorado Springs to the top 16 while considering Yelp, Trip Advisor, suggestions on Reddit and previous winners of The Gazette's Best of the Springs.

Round 1

A. Pikes Peak Lager House vs. Phantom Canyon Brewing Company

Brewers' bracket: Lager House vs. Phantom

VOTE: Pikes Peak Lager House vs. Phantom Canyon Brewing Company

You voted:

B. Red Leg Brewing Company vs. The Public House at The Alexander  

Brewers' bracket: Red leg vs. The Alexander

VOTE: Red Leg Brewing vs. The Public House at The Alexander

You voted:

C. Goat Patch Brewing Company vs. Mash Mechanix 

Goat Patch vs. Mash Mechanix

VOTE: Goat Patch Brewing Co. vs. Mash Mechanix

You voted:

D. Cerberus Brewing Company vs. Bell Brothers Brewing 

Cerberus Brewing Company vs. Bell Brothers Brewing

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest

Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox.

View all of our newsletters.

Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

View all of our newsletters.

VOTE: Cerberus Brewing Company vs. Bell Brothers Brewing

You voted:

E. Smiling Toad Brewery vs. Bristol Brewing Co.

Smiling Toad Brewery vs. Bristol Brewing Co.

VOTE: Smiling Toad Brewery vs. Bristol Brewing Co.

You voted:

F. Metric Brewing vs. Storybook Brewing

Metric Brewing vs. Storybook Brewing

VOTE: Metric Brewing vs. Storybook Brewing

You voted:

G. FH Beerworks vs. Brass Brewing Co.

FH Beerworks vs. Brass Brewing Co.

VOTE: FH Beerworks vs. Brass Brewing Co.

You voted:

H. TRiNiTY Brewing Co. vs. Wackadoo Brewing

Trinity vs Wackadoo

TRiNiTY Brewing Co. vs. Wackadoo Brewing

VOTE: TRiNiTY Brewing Co. vs. Wackadoo Brewery

You voted:
Load comments