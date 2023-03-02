While sports fans will be following March Madness, we've given beer lovers their own bracket: The Colorado Springs Brewers' Bracket.
Every Thursday for the next four weeks, a new round will be published on our website and Instagram. You will have the chance to vote for your favorite breweries until a winner is announced on April 3. We will combine votes from both polls to announce the winner.
A four-person panel narrowed down the breweries in Colorado Springs to the top 16 while considering Yelp, Trip Advisor, suggestions on Reddit and previous winners of The Gazette's Best of the Springs.
Round 1
A. Pikes Peak Lager House vs. Phantom Canyon Brewing Company
B. Red Leg Brewing Company vs. The Public House at The Alexander
C. Goat Patch Brewing Company vs. Mash Mechanix
D. Cerberus Brewing Company vs. Bell Brothers Brewing
E. Smiling Toad Brewery vs. Bristol Brewing Co.
F. Metric Brewing vs. Storybook Brewing
G. FH Beerworks vs. Brass Brewing Co.
H. TRiNiTY Brewing Co. vs. Wackadoo Brewing