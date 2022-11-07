101821-news-ski 4.jpg

Jesse Ture, the director of marketing at Arapahoe Basin, takes a bite of a donut while handing out the snacks to skiers and snowboarders waiting in line on the opening day of the Colorado ski area’s 2021-2022 season Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Wolf Creek in southwest Colorado opened on Saturday and Arapahoe Basin opened Sunday. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

Breckenridge Resort has announced an early launch to the 2022-23 ski season.

Opening day is set for Wednesday, two days ahead of schedule. Skiers and riders will have 54 acres to roam on Peak 8, according to a news release. Starting at 8:30 a.m., festivities will include a DJ and waffles, ahead of a Friday celebration for the debut of the new and improved Rip's Ride chairlift.

Ski area operators around Colorado have thanked Mother Nature for earlier-than-expected starts, including Winter Park and Wolf Creek. Vail Mountain is set to open Friday.

Here's a look at other destinations currently open and plans ahead:

Arapahoe Basin: OPEN

Keystone: OPEN

Loveland: OPEN

Winter Park: OPEN

Wolf Creek: OPEN

Breckenridge: Opening Wednesday

Vail: Opening Friday

Copper Mountain: Nov. 14

Eldora: Nov. 18

Purgatory: Nov. 19

Beaver Creek: Nov. 23

Crested Butte: Nov. 23

Monarch Mountain: Nov. 23 (estimated)

Steamboat: Nov. 23

Aspen Mountain: Nov. 24

Snowmass: Nov. 24

Telluride: Nov. 24

Howelsen Hill: Nov. 26

Echo Mountain: November

Cooper: Dec. 7

Sunlight: Dec. 9

Aspen Highlands: Dec. 10

Granby Ranch: Dec. 10

Buttermilk: Dec. 17

Silverton: Dec. 29

Hesperus: December

Powderhorn: December

Tags

Load comments