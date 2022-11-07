Breckenridge Resort has announced an early launch to the 2022-23 ski season.
Opening day is set for Wednesday, two days ahead of schedule. Skiers and riders will have 54 acres to roam on Peak 8, according to a news release. Starting at 8:30 a.m., festivities will include a DJ and waffles, ahead of a Friday celebration for the debut of the new and improved Rip's Ride chairlift.
Ski area operators around Colorado have thanked Mother Nature for earlier-than-expected starts, including Winter Park and Wolf Creek. Vail Mountain is set to open Friday.
Here's a look at other destinations currently open and plans ahead:
Arapahoe Basin: OPEN
Keystone: OPEN
Loveland: OPEN
Winter Park: OPEN
Wolf Creek: OPEN
Breckenridge: Opening Wednesday
Vail: Opening Friday
Copper Mountain: Nov. 14
Eldora: Nov. 18
Purgatory: Nov. 19
Beaver Creek: Nov. 23
Crested Butte: Nov. 23
Monarch Mountain: Nov. 23 (estimated)
Steamboat: Nov. 23
Aspen Mountain: Nov. 24
Snowmass: Nov. 24
Telluride: Nov. 24
Howelsen Hill: Nov. 26
Echo Mountain: November
Cooper: Dec. 7
Sunlight: Dec. 9
Aspen Highlands: Dec. 10
Granby Ranch: Dec. 10
Buttermilk: Dec. 17
Silverton: Dec. 29
Hesperus: December
Powderhorn: December