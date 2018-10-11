Breakfast Burrito Day will make a return to Denver this Saturday. For a second year, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has proclaimed the second Saturday in October as “Breakfast Burrito Day” to help recognize the impact the city has had on blending American and Mexican cultures.
That means Coloradans can get great deals on the popular breakfast food at local breakfast burrito joints around the Denver metro area.
Local burrito institution Sanitago’s is once again serving up breakfast burritos for just $1.25 each – the same price as when the business first opened its door in 1991. The offer will be valid all-day long (6 a.m. to 8 pm.), but burritos will be capped at five breakfast burritos per customer.
During last year’s inaugural event, Santiago’s said it sold 87,340 burritos collectively at its 28 locations around Colorado.
For more on this story, visit 9News.com.