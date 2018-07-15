“So Boulder.”
I heard it first from friends who moved there, as in: “The woman swimming in the lane next to me today was an Olympian. So Boulder.” Or: “Our grocery store is offering goat yoga. So Boulder.” Then I began visiting, and I heard it not only from Boulderites (in an adoring, self-deprecating way that makes you want to search for skits about “Boulderlandia”), but also under my own breath. As when I found a rack of Prana dresses at McGuckin’s, the beloved hardware store, or when I realized that a pet shop called P.C.’s Pantry sells gluten-free biscuits and has an in-house baker, or when I learned that February is Stout Month, which might, among locals, have more celebrants than Valentine’s Day.
For a city of only 103,000 (almost a third of whom are students at the University of Colorado), it packs a lot of punch. And for good reason. At 5,430 feet and generally sunny, it’s a spectacularly beautiful destination that’s been smart (and pioneering) about growth and preserving open space, so it’s a magnet for athletes, bohemians, scientists and outdoor enthusiasts of every ilk. When I visited my friends, for example, they both were training: she for her umpteenth Ironman, he for a 50-mile run at 10,000 feet. So Boulder. With a progressive dining and brewing scene, it’s a breeze to eat healthfully and drink locally. So what’s the catch? The average home now costs $1.2 million. And there’s an annoying surplus of youthful energy, from the CU students to the octogenarians who pass you on the bike path. You’ve been warned.
You just missed Tube to Work Day. But you still can enjoy Boulder Creek, where locals come out to play every day. The creek meanders from Boulder Canyon right through downtown, and the adjacent 5.5-mile paved path is great for walking, running and biking. Pick up provisions at the farmers market or dogs at Mustard’s Last Stand and picnic by the water. Dip your toes into the local culture, which often involves students swaying in hammocks and smoking weed. (I’m sure they’re studying.) Tubing season lasts all summer. Start at Ebin G. Fine Park, where work attire is discouraged.
On the Celestial Seasonings tour, the factory in northeast Boulder sounds and looks like any other — machines whirring, forklifts crawling. But it smells like stepping into a box of Sleepytime tea. Our guide, Debbie, asked us not to touch anything. “You don’t have to put your nose on something to smell it. That’s just gross.” Wearing super-flattering blue hairnets, we learned about blendmaster Charlie, who might taste 120 teas and herbal infusions a day, and walked into the calming — and eye-wateringly strong — peppermint room. At the end, Debbie explained that it takes three seconds for a machine to wrap a box in plastic “and 10 minutes to get it off.”
Since it opened in 1898, the Colorado Chautauqua — part of a national cultural movement from the late 19th and early 20th centuries — has celebrated nature, lifelong learning, music and the arts. Nestled against the famed Flatirons, it remains a treasured spot that operates in the spirit of its founders. You can hike 48 miles of trails, rent original cottages, eat in the dining hall or attend a concert. (On deck: the Gipsy Kings, Ziggy Marley and Boz Scaggs.) But the best of Chautauqua can be found simply by showing up with friends. A couple of years ago, I had a birthday picnic on the lawn. On a nice day, you’ll see a steady stream of hikers. Start at the Ranger Cottage, the hub for all city hikes, plenty of which are accessible and kid-friendly. For a steep climb, rock scrambling and epic views, try the First and Second Flatiron hike.
Easy to navigate by bike, Boulder is a favorite of triathletes, who find joy in suffering up excruciating hills. But even mere mortals can bike here, and University Bicycles is the place to start. U-Bikes, as it’s called, has a solid collection of rentals, a great inventory of helmets, bike bags and maps, and fun vintage cycles hanging from the ceiling — such as the Schwinn Stingray with a baseball-bat holder. Mountain bikers, try Valmont Bike Park and the more challenging Betasso Preserve. Check U-Bikes’ website for rides from the shop, from 5 to 65 miles. Need bars, energy chews, pumps, tubes or lights after hours? Visit the store’s velo vending machine out front, natch.
When I travel, I’m all about finding gifts that are local, consumable and compact, so I hit the jackpot at Savory Spice Shop. Who wouldn’t love Red Rocks Hickory Smoke Seasoning and Pyramid Peak Lemon Pepper? Savory originated in Denver and now has many locations, but some items — such as the Best of Boulder gift set I bought (including Pearl Street Plank Salmon Rub and Hippy Dip Olive Oil and Salad Spice) are only available here. An impressive list of local businesses, from ice cream shops to breweries, use Savory’s spices. For those with a sweet tooth, the Black Onyx chocolate sugar’s got your name on it.
Oh, the bounty. Among the pleasures I sampled at the Boulder County Farmers Market: tomatoes so red they looked as if they’d been Photoshopped, dried peaches, black-bean dip, artisanal mole, hard pretzels, goat cheese, pea shoots, edible flowers, pesto and a bitter mustard green called mizuna. Every Saturday through mid-November, the market delights its throngs of locals and visitors who line up for the cash-only Izzio Artisan Bakery, gaze at Hazel Dell’s wacky lion’s mane mushrooms and sample cherry dark chocolate from the Fortuna Chocolate truck. The Wednesday evening market is less crowded; both have live music weekly.
Boulder Adventure Lodge is the real deal. Only 3 miles west of the Pearl Street Mall, its rustic rooms sit on Four Mile Creek (crack your windows to hear the babble) with trails and the Boulder Creek path minutes away. The pet-friendly A-Lodge has 27 rooms, hostel-style bunks and sites for campers and #vanlife. Rooms include kitchenettes, and I was happy to try a local porter on tap at check-in. After soaking up some outdoors, enjoy the hot tub, slackline park, yoga, Thursday bluegrass jams, Saturday bands and monthly film nights, which attract hundreds. (Upcoming ones are on July 19 and Aug. 23.) Summer rates start at $179 for rooms and $55 for the hostel. If nearby shopping is your sport, try Basecamp Boulder, a camp-themed hotel in town.
Car-free and vibrant, Pearl Street Mall is the 40-year-old, four-block promenade that serves as the city’s commercial and social hub. With a nice mix of boutiques, sidewalk cafes, indies and chains, you’ll find Fior Gelato, the three-story Boulder Bookstore, and Prana, which offers free daily yoga classes. Check out Spinster Sisters Co. Mercantile (locally made products and “Be Hippy” trucker hats) and the Boulder Psychic Institute (get healed free at 6 every Thursday). Stroll slowly enough to enjoy the musicians and performance artists. In the span of a few days, I caught a high school string quartet, mime, bagpiper, tarot-card reader, sombrero-wearing percussionist, accordionist and the legendary ZIP code Man, who stands before a crowd, asks spectators’ hometowns and (almost always) guesses their number.