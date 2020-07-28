FOOD MAINCOCKTAIL

Cocktails at Brooklyn’s on Boulder Street on Wednesday December 19, 2017 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (Photo by Dougal Brownlie, The Gazette).

 DOUGAL BROWNLIE

If outdoor seating makes you feel better in this summer of COVID-19, you'll be glad to know Colorado Springs participants of the Passport Program have made arrangements. It's the year of cancellations, but the Passport is back, a book of buy-one-get-one deals at dozens of breweries, distilleries and coffee houses. $25, thepassportprogram.com. — Seth Boster, The Gazette

Tags

Load comments