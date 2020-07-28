If outdoor seating makes you feel better in this summer of COVID-19, you'll be glad to know Colorado Springs participants of the Passport Program have made arrangements. It's the year of cancellations, but the Passport is back, a book of buy-one-get-one deals at dozens of breweries, distilleries and coffee houses. $25, thepassportprogram.com. — Seth Boster, The Gazette
Book of Colorado beer, cocktail deals is back | Pikes Pick
Seth Boster
Features writer
Seth is a features writer at The Gazette, covering the outdoors and the people and places that make Colorado colorful.
