Blueberry Fool
Yield: 6 servings (makes about 2 cups)
1 pint (2 cups) fresh blueberries, stemmed and rinsed
1/4 cup honey
1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest
1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
2/3 cup well-chilled heavy cream
Procedure:
Puree 1 1/2 cups of the blueberries in a mini food processor or blender. Pour the puree through a fine-mesh strainer into a medium bowl, pushing it through with a flexible spatula and scraping it into the bowl as it accumulates on the underside of the strainer. Discard the remaining solids.
Stir the honey and lemon zest into the strained puree, then stir in the yogurt until well incorporated.
Chill a mixing bowl. Pour in the heavy cream; beat (by hand or with an electric mixer) to form soft peaks.
Gently fold the whipped cream into the blueberry mixture, then cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours.
To serve, spoon the mixture into stemmed glasses and top with the remaining blueberries.
Nutrition: Per serving: 180 calories, 5 g protein, 21 g carbohydrates, 10 g fat, 6 g saturated fat, 35 mg cholesterol, 25 mg sodium, 1 g dietary fiber, 19 g sugar
Make ahead: The fool needs to be refrigerated for at least 1 hour and up to 4 hours in advance. it may separate a bit with the longer storage and will need to be re-stirred.
From nutritionist and cookbook author Ellie Krieger.