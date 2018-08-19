For all of President Donald Trump’s success with white evangelicals, he has fared poorly with most black Protestants.
But he sought to make some changes recently when he invited multiple pastors of predominantly black congregations to the White House to discuss prison reform. While many prison reform advocates support sentencing reform, the White House has focused on developing workforce training, reentry and rehabilitation programs.
Despite the desires of Trump administration affiliates focused on black voter outreach, there won’t be significant changes to support for the president from the black community based on historical voting patterns. How black Protestants vote overlaps significantly with black Americans in general, meaning Trump lost their support in 2016 and has continued to poll poorly with the groups.
Hillary Clinton, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, won nearly 90 percent of the black vote, according to exit polls. And in that year, nearly 7 in 10 black evangelicals identified with the Democratic Party, according to the Public Religion Research Institute.
Bishop Paul Morton, founder of the Full Gospel Baptist Church Fellowship, an Atlanta-based network of predominantly black churches, appeared to address his dissatisfaction with Trump’s leadership after the meeting. He tweeted: “Devil is so slick 2invite a group of black preachers 2 a praise party 4 N unworthy underserving lying POTUS 2 divide the Body of Christ in trusting man instead of God God Please don’t allow the Very Elect 2b fooled by a man who is not concerned abt blacks or the poor but himself.”
But frequent criticism from black pastors has not kept Trump from using surrogates with roots in black Christian communities to rally behind his presidency. One pastor who attended the meeting of mostly black clergy could be a challenge for Trump, saying the president’s actions since arriving in the White House may have caused more harm than good.
CNN’s Don Lemon asked the Rev. John Gray, of Relentless Church in Greenville, S.C., if he believed Trump was “responsible for hate in the nation’s discourse now.”
Gray said: “I believe that our president has fostered a culture and climate that has allowed for what was there and has been there for years to bubble up. It has empowered people in a horrific way. Absolutely. I don’t think there’s any question about it.”
That take was strikingly different from one given at the meeting by one of Trump’s most high-profile black surrogates — the Rev. Darrell Scott, of New Spirit Revival Center in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. He said: “This is probably the most pro-active administration regarding urban America and the faith-based community in my lifetime . . . This is probably going be . . . the most pro-black president that we’ve had in our lifetime.”
With only 13 percent of black Americans approving of Trump’s job performance, according to Gallup, it’s safe to say Scott’s view is not common among black Americans. And perhaps given the historic influence of black pastors, his words aimed to reverse that. But Trump’s leadership approach changes significantly before the midterm elections — particularly on issues affecting black Americans — that view likely will lead to black Americans voting against candidates hoping to expand Trump’s vision of making America great.
Having black pastors support a president who most black Americans think is racist won’t change black voters’ views of Trump. Aggressively speaking out against racism and implementing policies that aim to decrease gaps between how black and white people experience America most likely would change black voters’ perspective of the man whom most Americans consider the most divisive president in modern history.