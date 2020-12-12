If you see a woman drinking a beer while crocheting, there’s a good chance it’s Susannah Rozak.
Especially if you’re at Black Forest Brewing Co., which is a short walk from Rozak’s house and one of her favorite places to work on her yarn creations.
Whenever she walks over for a beer, she brings her bag of yarn and crochet hooks.
“I’m not afraid of going places by myself,” Rozak says. “Crocheting makes me feel a little more productive, so I’m not just staring at my phone for an hour.”
After learning how to crochet last year, the 37-year-old started an online shop called Susannah Stitches where she sells her handmade stuffed animals, many of which she makes into ornaments for the Christmas holiday.
“As soon as I picked up a crochet hook, I was hooked,” Rozak says.
The mom of two young boys now spends nearly 40 hours a week crocheting at home or at the brewery.
“I’m very fidgety in general,” she said. “And with this year has been so stressful, it’s nice to sit down and do something detail oriented. It’s incredibly satisfying.”
She uses a crochet technique called amigurumi, a Japanese way of crocheting small and stuffed yarn creatures. She turns pieces of yarn into dragons, unicorns, octopuses, lions, monkeys, hedgehogs and, really, anything she wants to.
She made one resembling a customer’s dog and a little koala on a surfboard. She made a squirrel, because, as she says, “I’m easily distracted, so I’ve always related to squirrels.” And, yes, she’s made pints of beer.
Rozak often gets ideas looking out the windows of her Black Forest home, where deer and bunnies and birds come to visit.
“I look around and I think, ‘That’s cute, I could make that,’” she says.
Some ideas come to her, literally, in her dreams.
“I had a dream about making a giraffe,” she said. “When I woke up in the morning, I said, ‘I’m going to make a giraffe today.’”
It helps that Rozak is an animal lover. She’s taking classes at Pikes Peak Community College to get her degree in wildlife biology. At home, her family has dart frogs and just adopted an 8-month-old Norwegian elk hound named Loki.
Without many craft fairs to attend this past year because of the coronavirus pandemic, Rozak has relied mostly on online orders via her Facebook page (facebook.com/SusannahStitches). Her stuff will also be on sale at Black Forest Brewing Co. on Dec. 19 as part of the brewpub’s ongoing holiday vendor showcase.
As that day’s vendor spotlight, Rozak will have a range of yarn goodies to sell, including some holiday-themed ones like little Santas and snowmen and Christmas trees.
It won’t be her first sale at the brewery.
Recently, Rozak crocheted a little red mushroom with white spots while drinking a beer there. As soon as she finished, another patron bought it from her.
“It’s great,” Rozak says. “That pays for my beer.”