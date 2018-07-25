You know what they say. Your 142nd birthday only comes around once.
Colorado turns 142 on Aug. 1, but the Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum will celebrate early with families at the Colorado Grown Family Fun Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
“We really like anniversaries in our community,” said museum Program Director Meg Poole. “As a history museum, we value looking back and looking at change over time. It’s an opportunity for people to connect through history in a fun way.”
As with any birthday party, activities will fill the day, along with free birthday cake and a jolly singing of “Happy Birthday” at noon. Last year, about 1,000 people attended throughout the day.
Visitors can take a guided tour of the museum at the top of every hour.
“For us, it’s exciting because Colorado history, Western history and Pikes Peak history are the foundation of who we are,” Poole said.
On the lawn will be interactive history booths, historical games, face painting, a petting zoo, a photo booth provided by the Photo Love Bus, Colorado Springs Fire Department firetruck tours and more.
The event also is intended to highlight organizations and businesses that are unique to the Pikes Peak region. They’ll provide some of the activity booths, and the event will feature local craft soda, food trucks and music.
“Local is a huge part of our story here,” Poole said. “Any of the partners that we have coming are regionally local.”
Swapping the beer garden for a family-friendly “soda garden,” visitors can sample craft sodas from three local breweries. Food from The Cupcake Doctor, High Grade Food Truck and Bison Brothers Food Truck will be available for purchase.
WireWood Station will play its signature “dancegrass” music on the lawn.
“We also hope that they learn a few things,” Poole said of the families that attend. “Whether they go on a tour or maybe they stop by one of our partner booths, or if they go to our historic game tent and they play an old-fashioned game and learn a little bit more about what games were like in the past.”
Poole said she hopes this event will encourage guests to think of the museum as a community space.
“You want people to walk away with a smile on their face and thinking, ‘Wow, not only is this a museum, it’s a community center,’” she said. “It’s a place where people can connect with each other.”
Haley Witt, The Gazette, haley.witt@gazette.com