Dustin Archuleta is the new executive chef at Mood Tapas Bar, Bird Tree Café and Districtelleven. He will be creating new menus for all three eateries, located at 218 N. Tejon St., and recently launched the one for Bird Tree Café. The big news for this eatery is that the entire menu is served all day.

A few of the standout dishes include the Rick & Morty ($12) with fried mortadella, pimento cheese, egg and beer onions served on a toasted potato roll. Upgrade with a side of River Bear bacon ($6). The Curry Chicken Salad ($16.50) is quite tasty, served on arugula and bib lettuce and garnished with pepitas. The Forager Vegan Salad ($14) offers a stunning presentation of kale, avocado, farro, radish, pomegranate and hemp hearts tossed in tahini vinaigrette.

Archuleta is featuring new dishes weekly on the Mood Tapas Bar menu.

“I’d like to eventually have five or six tapas that will be offered on the chef’s tasting menu,” he said. “They would be off menu dishes and completely different from the house menu. Currently, I make my tasting menu from the regular core menu.”

Hours for Bird Tree Café are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. There is a full bar. Details: 719-422-9712, birdtreecafe.org. Hours for Mood Tapas Bar are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Details: 719-422-9712, moodtapasbar.org.