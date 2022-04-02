John James Audubon was a complicated guy who left behind a fraught legacy.
Bird lovers are probably familiar with his great gift, the famous “The Birds of America,” a four-volume series of avian art printed between 1827 and 1838, in which he documented and painted life-sized illustrations of North America’s native birds. Altogether, there are 435 engraved images of 490 species. The birds are often posed in lifelike and rather anthropomorphous ways, depending on whom you ask, and surrounded by richly colored foliage and flowers. The John James Audubon Center estimates only 200 complete sets were compiled.
Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College has about 220 of those prints, and two dozen will be featured in the new exhibit “Reframing Birds of America: Conversations on Audubon.” It opens Friday and runs through July 30.
“It’s a jewel of the museum,” said CC art professor Rebecca Tucker about the prints. “Audubon is a topic of conversation these days in the museum and pop culture worlds. (The National Audubon Society) is changing its name and rethinking the legacy of Audubon. It seemed like a great intersection between beautiful objects and contemporary conversation. What do we do with Audubon?”
The show is the culmination of a year of work by students in the museum studies class at CC. They were able to collaborate with FAC staff on print selection, theme, design, font, installation and more.
“We want our exhibit to be accessible to a wide range of people,” said CC senior Calaya Hudnut. “There are a lot of interesting entry points for birders, those who enjoy art, the history side of things and kids, too.”
A race was afoot to document and classify everything in America during Audubon’s time. And to achieve his goal, the ornithologist killed a bunch of birds on his travels around the country and posed them, using wires and threads. People also would send him dead birds for his collection.
“At the time, hunting was very much not regulated,” Hudnut said. “He would go on long treks and hunt a lot of birds, take some of them back, skin them, pack them and bring them to wherever he was to draw.”
In his quest, Audubon got things wrong. He misnamed birds and even made up a bird that doesn’t exist. And there were questions about his ethics in naming the creatures.
“He did a lot of work for ornithology, but not all of it was 100% accurate,” Hudnut said. “Did he name all of these names himself when they already had local or Indigenous names? He would name them after himself or people around him, which was pretty common back then. And now people ask should we change the names of the birds?”
But those aren’t the only controversial conversations surrounding Audubon. He also was a slaveholder who “took no stand against the institution of slavery,” according to the website Audubon.org. He owned a trading post in Kentucky, where he bought and sold enslaved people, according to NPR.org, and occasionally relied on Blacks and American Indians to provide knowledge and collection assistance for his bird series, though he never acknowledged their help or gave them credit.
In the same manner, his original watercolors were sent to a print shop in England, where a number of people engraved and colored them. Audubon wouldn’t necessarily have seen or touched the prints in museum collections.
“Our whole idea is trying to demystify him as the sole creator of these objects,” Hudnut said. “They have his name, but so many people did work on them beyond him. That happens a lot with artists. It’s a collaborative process, and there were other artists who drew plants in his original watercolors he doesn’t give credit to.”
At least one Audubon group has now changed its name — the Audubon Naturalist Society in Maryland is now the Naturalist Society. And the National Audubon Society is in the midst of a 12- to 18-month process to decipher if a name change is in order.
“John James Audubon was indeed an enslaver and a racist, and had a racial worldview that was extraordinarily oppressive for Black, indigenous and folk of color,” said Jamaal Nelson, chief equity, diversity and inclusion officer at the National Audubon Society in a November interview for National Public Radio. “It is also true that the Audubon name and brand today is widely associated with birds.”
This deep dive into the issues is what Tucker hoped her CC students would confront. Her nine students had to take into account their nine varying viewpoints, come up with a group perspective and decide the questions and stories their exhibit would offer viewers.
“There are lots of stories to be told,” Tucker said. “Sometimes those stories are contradictory. The students and I grappled with how you put into conversation our appreciation for Audubon’s work along with other concerns about his work, like his taking advantage of other artists, or commodifying birds in some ways or the environmental impact he had.”
Contact the writer: 636-0270